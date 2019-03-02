Pankaj Tripathi to play Janhvi Kapoor’s father in Gujan Saxena biopic

Luka Chuppi actor Pankaj Tripathi has joined the star cast of the untitled biopic on Gunjan Saxena. Saxena is one of the first woman pilots to fly in combat. She rescued the soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for her courage and valour during the war.

While Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Gunjan in the film, her younger version will be essayed by child actor Riva Arora, who played Sridevi’s daughter in the movie MOM. Tripathi will be seen playing Anuj Saxena, father of Janhvi Kapoor in the biopic. He has joined Kapoor in Lucknow for the shoot of the Sharan Sharma directorial. Sharma was the assistant director on Dharma Productions’ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the creative director of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Confirming his role in the movie and appreciating his co-actor Janhvi, Tripathi said, “I liked the character of playing father to Janhvi Kapoor in the film. A great bonding has developed between us while working on the sets. I am having a lot of fun while shooting for it. Janhvi is a very sincere and well-behaved actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work.”

He added, “Sharan is a very talented director and is well versed with his craft. It’s an opportunity working under Dharma Productions. They leave no stones unturned to get the right things on board.”

The film is being produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and it also stars Angad Bedi in the role of Gunjan’s brother Anshuman.

Apart from this, Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. He will reprise his role in web series, Mirzapur and Sacred Games 2.