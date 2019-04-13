Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast of Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium

After Radhika Madan, it is actor Pankaj Tripathi whose name has been added to the star cast of Irrfan Khan’s comeback film Angrezi Medium. Tripathi will make a cameo appearance in the movie. He will play a wheeler-dealer, Tony who runs a travel agency and helps Khan’s character and his on-screen daughter (Madan) to reach the UK.

Advertising

“It is my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) that made me say yes,” said Tripathi as he talked about taking up the project. The film’s producer Vijan also said that he finds ways of including the actor in his films as he considers him his lucky mascot. “He is my lucky mascot; I find a way to include him in my films. He’s a huge admirer of Irrfan and was more than happy to lend himself in a small way,” said Vijan.

Vijan and Tripathi have worked together on films like Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi.

The shoot of Angrezi Medium began in Udaipur last week. Irrfan gave his first shot after recovering from cancer which left the crew of film emotional. Vijan had earlier said, “Having him (Irrfan) back on the set was a surreal feeling, he’s undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave the first shot, everyone around got emotional. For me, it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium.”

Advertising

Irrfan who is returning to the movies after recovering from neuroendocrine tumour shared his first look from the film on Twitter. “GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji…Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium,” he wrote along with the photo.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adjania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.