Pankaj Tripathi gets ‘agitated’ with his co-stars because of this reason: ‘I wonder why…’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is a master of his art. Lately, he has been gaining a lot of prominence in the film industry, and filmmakers have started writing roles keeping him in mind. Despite the added responsibility of giving his best, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor prefers to give a single take unless the director requires another one.

“If there’s a technical problem then I give a retake. If the director asks for ten retakes, I’ll give those happily, but I don’t ask for retakes. I give my best as per my understanding from the very first take,” the actor told The Times of India in a recent interview.

However, the 45-year-old actor doesn’t like it when his co-actors ask for retakes. Upon being asked if he gets agitated, the Newton actor replied in the affirmative. . He said, “I wonder why so many takes are needed? How much of it will actually be used in the film? I get agitated, but I don’t tell the director. Because I think that I’m hired for 8-10 hours of work. The director may take 10 or 20 takes. I have to give those. Waise bhi acting ka payment kaun deta hai? Waiting aur retake ka payment milta hai. (We don’t get paid for acting. We get paid for waiting and retakes.)”

Tripathi, who will be next seen in the sports drama 83 as PR Man Singh, has his hands full of work. He revealed he is “neck-deep in work till August 2022.” But, after that, the actor is planning to go “a little slow”.

Pankaj is also looking forward to the release of OMG – Oh My God! 2 and Bachchan Pandey.