Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he isn’t interested in doing Hollywood or regional films: ‘I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers…’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has created a niche for himself with some career-defining roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among others. He has also become a popular face in the digital space, courtesy Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, Disney Plus Hotstar’s Criminal Justice and the Netflix show Sacred Games.

But, a look at his filmography suggests that the actor has barely worked outside the Hindi industry. He did, however, play a small role in the Hollywood film Extraction. Tripathi recently explained why he is not willing to work in a Hollywood or a regional project. One, because he is too busy with his Hindi projects, and two, he feels it would be difficult for him to emote in any other language besides Hindi.

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Tripathi said he will do a regional film if someone writes a Hindi-speaking role for him.

Saying that he prefers Hindi cinema, Tripathi explained, “It’s because I am comfortable with Hindi, main uss language ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnaon ko, nuances ko behtar samajhta hoon (I understand the language better, I understand its emotions and nuances better). Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel I won’t be able to do justice to those films because I won’t be able to speak the language.”

The actor added that it would be difficult to “bring out the feeling” in any other language. But, he also said, “Having said that, if someone can write a Hindi-speaking character for me, then I am open to working in any language film.”

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. He now has the third film in the Fukrey franchise and the third season of Mirzapur in the pipeline. Recently, it was announced that the actor will essay the role of India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a biopic titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal.