Pankaj Tripathi calls KK his favourite singer: ‘My wish of meeting him remains unfulfilled’

Pankaj Tripathi mourned the loss of singer KK, who passed away on May 31. The actor said he was a big fan of the singer and had decided to meet him during the screening of his film Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga. KK had sung his last song “Dhoop Paani Behne De” for the film, which was written by the veteran lyricist Gulzar.

Remembering him with a heavy heart, Pankaj Tripathi told IndiaToday.in, “I so wanted to meet KK during the recording of the song. When the recording happened, I was out of town. So, when I saw the picture of KK with Gulzar Saab, the director Srijit Mukherji, and Shantanu da in the studio, I had decided the day Sherdil’s trial screening happens, I will meet KK and have a conversation with him,” he said.

He added, “I have been a huge fan of KK, he is one of my favourite singers. The song that he sang is a very soulful and wonderful track. However, my wish of meeting him remains unfulfilled.”

Earlier this month, Gulzar also remembered the singer in a statement. “Srijit (Mukherji, the director) has done me a favour in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in Maachis, ‘Chhor aye hum woh galiyaan…’ When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy. It’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye,” he said.

KK passed away in Kolkata. He suffered a cardiac arrest after his last performance at an event.