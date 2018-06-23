Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Pankaj Tripathi: Acting is like a game of badminton

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to star alongside Richa Chadha yet again in Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela. He says there is a level of comfort between the two actors as both of them are "equally good".

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: June 23, 2018 12:37:56 pm
pankaj tripathi photos Pankaj Tripathi will be seen alongside Richa Chadha in Shakeela.
Related News

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is working on his sixth collaboration with Richa Chadha in Shakeela says acting is like a game of badminton wherein the game becomes more interesting when both players are equally good. While Richa is essaying the title role, Pankaj will essay an important character in Indrajit Lankesh’s Shakeela, a biopic on the adult movie star Shakeela.

The two actors have worked together in both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur, apart from Fukrey, Masaan and Fukrey Returns. Plus, they will also be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, an Abhinav Sinha direction.

On working with Richa, Pankaj said in a statement: “All the films we have done together have worked both critically and commercially, be it Gangs Of Wasseypur or Masaan. In fact, we have done two film series, Gangs of Wasseypur and Fukrey. Just like these films, I think Abhi Toh Party Shuri Hui Hai will also work critically and commercially because it’s a viable subject.”

“I like working with Richa because she is is a sensible actress and a good friend. So we share a level of comfort. Acting is like a game of badminton, when there are actors on either side of the court and both players are good at the game, it automatically becomes interesting, nail-biting and fun.” He said it is very important for both sides to be “equally good”.

“That is why working with Richa is fun, she makes it a good interesting match, not a boring one,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now