Pankaj Tripathi on his 2018: Now, people think of me for central roles

“It was a beautiful and a magical year for me,” Pankaj Tripathi said while reminiscing about his 2018. The actor, who recently won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Stree at the Star Screen Awards, got candid with indianexpress.com about the year gone by, his upcoming films and regrets about 2018.

Advertising

Beginning on a lighter note, Tripathi said, “I wouldn’t really like to change anything in 2018 apart from the winters in Mumbai (laughs). We should get more winters here.”

He further added, “I remained extremely busy shooting for films which will come in 2019. I wish I had spent a little more time at home. My wife is prompting me to say this! I used to come in the night and return the next morning with a different bag. I couldn’t meet my daughter properly for months. Apart from this, everything was great.”

Tripathi was seen in Stree, Kaala (Tamil debut) and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain among others. He also played a gangster in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur. From playing a supporting role to central characters, the powerhouse performer said he feels there is a shift in the perception of the audience.

Advertising

“The change that came in 2018 was, now, people think of me for central roles. In fact, I completed Kaagaz as a lead role. So the perception of the industry has changed. Now, more filmmakers think that they can make a film with me at its centre. The demand for content and good actors has grown. A lot of people say I too have a part in this changing perception. They like my consistency and good work,” he shared.

Come 2019, and Tripathi will be seen in four films, along with the remake of BBC’s international series Criminal Justice. The actor said he is eager to know the audience feedback, considering his experiment with roles.

“I’ve experimented in some films which will come next year. One is Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, which is an experimental project for everyone. Then there is Criminal Justice, Shakeela, and some more where I have tried something new in terms of acting and looks. Let’s see how my viewers react to it. I am excited to know that,” Tripathi said.

Revealing what he expects from 2019, he said, “I only want my audience’s love to remain. People have started calling me a great actor. At times, I fear if I will be able to live up to their expectations. The responsibility has grown after more people started admiring my work.

“So many of them ask me things on social media. Since it is difficult to reply to everyone, I try to incorporate those replies in some interview. My struggle is mine, but my success isn’t just mine. It belongs to every kid from a village who dreams big. I think they get wings to fly from my journey,” he signed off.