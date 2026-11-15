‘Pankaj Kapur threatened to walk out of wedding in one hour’: Supriya Pathak

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recently promoted his upcoming movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya on the latest episode of the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Joining Barjatya on the episode was the film’s principal cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Sharma, and Surbhi Tiwari. After the team spoke about Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Kapil displayed their wedding photos and asked them to share anecdotes from their weddings. While Ayushmann spoke about his love story with Tahira Kashyap, Supriya revealed how Pankaj Kapur had set a deadline for their wedding.

Kapil displayed a photo where Ayushmann is seen kissing Tahira’s forehead at their wedding. Later, Kapil asked how long he had been married. Ayushmann replied, “I have been married for 17 years. I was close to the same age as Soorajji when he got married; I was 24. Tahira and I were in the same tuition, physics first, then chemistry, and later biology. I was 17 when we started dating. During my wedding, I had refused to ride a horse or wear a sehra, but Soorajji made me do all of it in this film.”

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Later, Kapil Sharma displayed a photo from Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s wedding. In the photo, Pankaj appeared to be angry. When Kapil asked what annoyed him, Supriya shared, “Pankaj Kapur and I have been married for 38 years. At our wedding, Pankaj had given a deadline. He said if the wedding didn’t happen in one hour, he would walk out. He kept checking the time every few minutes to see if it was done or not.”

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After Ayushmann and Supriya, Kapil displayed a photo of Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa’s wedding. In the photo, Manoj is seen feeding Seema. Archana Puran Singh asked if that was the first and last time that Manoj fed her. Seema replied, “Feeding me was his habit. Since I was very skinny, Manoj had made up his mind that after we married, he would feed me a lot. He would keep pouring ghee into my food; now all of it is coming out. Now he asks me to lose weight.”

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur tied the knot in 1988. Pankaj was previously married to Neelima Azmi, with whom he has a son, actor Shahid Kapoor. Supriya and Pankaj have two children, daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapur.

Ayushmann Khurrana married Tahira Kashyap in 2008. The couple has two children: son Virajveer, born in 2012, and daughter Varushka, born in 2014. Seema and Manoj Pahwa tied the knot in 1988 and have two children, son Mayank and daughter Manukriti. Mayank is married to Supriya Pathak’s daughter, Sanah Kapur, while Manukriti is married to Supriya’s son, Ruhaan Kapur.