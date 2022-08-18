Pankaj Kapur on audiences demanding realistic acting from stars: ‘When better sense starts prevailing…’

August 18, 2022 8:08:34 am
When actor Pankaj Kapur looks around and sees a change in the content of films and the acting style today, he is a happy man. The veteran, who had popularised what is often colloquially called ‘realistic acting’ in the 80s and 90s, says the evolution and the audiences demand of not settling for anything less is “part of the growth”.
Pankaj Kapur featured in some of the most revered films of–what came to be known as–the parallel cinema movement, with movies like Mandi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho, Raakh and Ek Doctor Ki Maut.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Kapur says the betterment of films and acting style is a ‘moment to be celebrated’. “I react to audiences demanding realistic acting from stars with a smile on my face. I suppose it is a part of growth. Somewhere better things are being realised and as I said, better sense will eventually prevail”.
Pankaj Kapur, who was last seen on the big screen opposite his actor son Shahid Kapoor in this year’s drama Jersey, says things undergo a change the moment people are able to differentiate between “right and wrong”.
“At some point people need to understand what is right, what is wrong. So, whenever the realisation dawns, it is a great moment in life– whether it is to do with the style of acting, acting in general, content of films, conditions in the country… The moment when better sense starts prevailing, it is a moment to be celebrated”.
The initial recognition of his work in the 80s transformed into a breakthrough for Pankaj Kapur with the arrival of TV in the country. The small screen gave Kapur a wide canvas to show his acting potential, when he starred on the popular show Karamchand. From 1985 onwards, Kapur kept juggling films with active, much-loved TV work.
For every Khandhar and Khamosh, feature films by Mrinal Sen and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, respectively, there were Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne and Zabaan Sambhalke, shows which brought him nationwide love. Kapur credits his success to luck, timing and almighty’s blessings.
“A bit of it was luck, but the desire was to do different characters as an actor. I was fortunate, God was gracious to me, that a medium called TV came up and I was able to different kind of characters there. That gave me an opportunity to tell my audience, producers, directors that this is the kind of actor I am. Eventually they woke up to my kind of work and I started getting some work in films as well and the kind of films I wanted to be a part of”.
After a relatively low-key film work in the 90s, Kapur found his footing again, with the 2000 TV show Office Office. As the middle class Musaddi Lal navigating his way through a corrupt system, Kapur found unprecedented acclaim, which he successfully translated into more stellar work in the next decade with films like Maqbool and The Blue Umbrella, both helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Kapur says the work which followed was nothing like he had ever done before and has now left him in a space where he feels he cannot repeat what has worked for him so far. “The work that came my way was a departure from what was being made in the 80s. The challenge today is to be better than what I have done already.”
View this post on Instagram
The actor recently starred in filmmaker Ketan Mehta’s short Toba Tek Singh, based on writer Saadat Hassan Manto’s 1955 story of the same name. The 70-minute short, which had its TV premiere on Zindagi DTH platforms, features Kapur as Bishan Singh, Manto’s central character in the India-Pakistan partition story which seeks to understand the horrors of displacement.
Kapur says even after decades of work behind him, he looks at every new film offer with a clean slate, beginning again with the same freshness that was when he began his journey as an actor. “You have to approach every project with a sense of newness. If you lose that, you have lost yourself being an actor.
Subscriber Only Stories
“If you are not keen about what you are doing, you will be mechanical about it. Unless you have a certain level of nervousness and excitement about your work, it doesn’t form you to be really an actor with some conscience. You have to put in that level of excitement, I still do that,” he adds.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & worldPremium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your employer
Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet study
Delhi: 277 birds injured in last two weeks, officials say most cases due to Chinese manjha
Have a crack at the BCCI umpiring exam that stumped 137 of 140 candidates
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
2014 kidnapping case: Row over pending arrest warrant against new Bihar Law Minister
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Basu meets SSC protesters
Focus on human intelligence: Amit Shah to security top brass
Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s daughter not cooperating in probe: CBI
After 3 of his family died by suicide, Baghpat man writes to President, says cops still harassing him