Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput have eyes only for each other at Farzi screening; Pankaj Kapur, Neelima Azeem and others in attendance

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has finally entered the OTT arena with his web series Farzi. The screening of the Raj and DK series, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashi Khanna, was held in Mumbai on Thursday and the who’s who of Bollywood walked the red carpet.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who recently returned from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer, made a stylish appearance at the event. The couple struck adorable poses for photographers and were seen looking into each other’s eyes. The duo also posed with Shahid’s father, actor Pankaj Kapur. Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem was also present at the event.

Shahid Kapoor at the screening of his debut web series Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor at the screening of his debut web series Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak graced the screening of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak graced the screening of Shahid Kapoor ’s Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neelima Azeem descended at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neelima Azeem descended at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Tripathi, Vaani Kapoor, Saba Azad, Kirti Kulhari, Sharvari Wagh, Sharad Kelkar, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Huma Qureshi, Aanand L Rai, Rasika Dugal, Saiyami Kher and Kabir Khan among others were also clicked arriving at the screening.

Vaani Kapoor attended the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor attended the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Tripathi spotted at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pankaj Tripathi spotted at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Bhardwaj and Aanand L Rai were among the filmmakers at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vishal Bhardwaj and Aanand L Rai were among the filmmakers at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi clicked at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi clicked at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari all smiles at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi andall smiles at the screening of Farzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacky Bhagnani, who arrived with girlfriend-actor Rakul Preet Singh, was seen hugging Shahid. The couple also smiled for the paps before heading for the screening.

During the launch of the show, Shahid Kapoor had said, “Farzi is so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

Shahid’s first look from the series came with a description that read, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

Farzi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.