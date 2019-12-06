Panipat movie release LIVE UPDATES: Ashutosh Gowariker film opens to mixed reviews

Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat releases today. The film, which has been helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, focuses on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Afghan forces led by Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Maratha army. Panipat also features Kriti Sanon, Sahil Salathia, Monish Bahl, Zeenat Aman, Kunal Kapoor, Nawab Shah and Mantra among others in significant roles.
The film went on floors on November 30 last year and in June this year, the film completed its last leg of shoot. While Ajay-Atul have composed the music for the movie, the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.
Talking about how Panipat is different from other period dramas, Arjun Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “The story makes it different. You cannot compare the two stories. The setting might be the same, but the story is different. As an audience, you have to realise that there were so many stories in that particular time of the Maratha empire. We have to embrace the fact that our history is so rich and to know we live in a land that has people who made sure India becomes what it is. As you walk out of the theater, the feeling of pride might be similar, but storytelling and journeys are different”.
Arjun also spoke to us about the comparisons with Bajirao Mastani which featured his close friend and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the lead.
“I was prepared for the comparisons from the day I signed the film. It is set in the same time. You cannot change history. I am playing Bajirao’s nephew, so it’s just like how there will be similarities between Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. It’s just that story of Panipat is 20 years ahead of Bajirao Mastaani,” Arjun Kapoor said.
Highlights
Jackky Bhagnani shared on Twitter, "Saw #Panipat Last night. @AshGowariker you are one of the finest filmmaker of the country. @arjunk26 you killed it as Sadashivrao Bhau and @kritisanon you were splendid as Parvati Bai!! Congratulations to the entire team for a fabulous film."
Hemant Sanganee shared via Twitter, "@AshGowariker ‘s #Panipat is hugely mounted most researched historical war drama executed with equal precision Maratha,Afghan,Mughal flavour in ample dose designed @neeta_lulla judiciously enacted @duttsanjay @kritisanon @arjunk26 👍@Rohitshelatkar@RelianceEnt ⭐⭐⭐⭐Stars✅."
Subhash K Jha tweeted, "'It's an insult to compare Panipat with #BajiraoMastani. @AshGowariker 's film shows far more respect for history. the language of cinematic expression is refined restrained and engaging. An extraordinary achievement' 5 stars. @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon."
A Kriti Sanon fan @luvkritisanon shared how happy he is to see the positive reviews of Panipat.
Avinash Gowariker posted on Twitter, "#Panipat! A fantastic story so MAGNIFICENTLY shown by @AshGowariker! @arjunk26 holds it together with his best yet! @kritisanon bowls you over completely with her charm! @duttsanjay's sheer presence leaves you blown away! GREAT production scale #SunitaGowariker! MUST SEE👍👌."
Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to share, "Have been hearing great reviews about #Panipat and I can’t wait to watch it! Best wishes to @arjunk26 & @kritisanon 🧡."
Goldie Behl shared via his Twitter account, "In this time of “instant everything” @AshGowariker, you have managed to pull off a well-crafted, painstakingly authentic film #Panipat, about an era we as Indians know so little about. @arjunk26 & @kritisanon are real revelations." He added, "Always good to see @duttsanjay on the big screen. I watched it last night and I can say that this is true blue #AshutoshGowariker style!"
Riteish Deshmukh's post read, "Wishing super success to the entire team of #Panipat - @duttsanjay @kritisanon @arjunk26 & @AshGowariker - hearing wonderful things about this epic. Conquer the Box Office . Har har Mahadev."
Amitabh Bachchan shared earlier, "T 3568 - PANIPAT .. this massive extravaganza from dear friend and prolific maker Ashutosh Gowariker .. 6th Dec .. my wishes as ever with you Ashu .. !🙏🙏🙏."
"#Panipat is 3 hour Boring Film which is going to be a FLOP at the box office, Yes it has scale but it has very disappointing screenplay & Poor Editing. However, Ashutosh direction is good but other than sanju no actors shines here. "Skip Panipat" 1.5*/5. BO Prediction 50cr." tweeted a user@AsliShiva.
A user @Anuraghindu86 tweeted, "#OneWordReview for #Panipat is POWERFUL @arjunk26 is give fantastic performance best of his career, @duttsanjay outstanding, @kritisanon looks beautiful Dir of @AshGowariker. Is top class, Story, dialogues, music are fantastic.VFX are impressive⭐⭐⭐⭐ Winner all the way 👌."
Warda S Nadiadwala🌹 tweeted, "For a Die hard History Lover #Panipat was such a treat @AshGowariker @kritisanon man your performance 💥uff explosive yrf goonjod with my whistles no 😂.... congrats da entire cast for such great performances."
Sonu Sood took to Twitter to share, "Wishing my fav @AshGowariker sir, @SunitaGowariker mam, @arjunk26 @kritisanon n @duttsanjay lots of success n loads of monies 💵 for #Panipat. Heard such amazing things about the film. Can’t wait to watch❣🎥."
Sanjay Dutt earlier shared his look from Panipat. See his tweet:
Actor Sonali Kulkarni tweeted, "I’m an ardent fan of their films 🤗 Hearty congratulations dear @AshGowariker and #SunitaGowariker for #Panipat 🤗 I feel history should be your copyright 🤩 you are such a marvellous story teller! Loved you @kritisanon 😘 @AjayAtulOnline 😍😍😍."
Rishi Kapoor's tweet for Panipat read, "My sincere good wishes to @AshGowariker @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon and my dear friend Kartar Lalwani of @vitabiotics on the release of their film “Panipat” Good luck and great success!"
Amul Vikas Mohan also tweeted, "#Panipat is hands down the best performance of @kritisanon till date!! She’s absolutely SENSATIONAL in the film! 💙💙💙⚔️⚔️⚔️."
Amul Vikas Mohan took to Twitter to share, "Watch #Panipat for some top drawer performances from a stunning cast of @arjunk26 @duttsanjay and @kritisanon. Also watch it for some EPIC war sequences and brutal action!!! Major kudos to the team! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️." He added, "Also have to say @arjunk26 has really put his heart and soul into the character of Sadashiv Bhau!!! Major props brother man, keep shining!! ⚔️ #Panipat."
Abhishek Bachchan's latest post read, "Best wishes to my friends @AshGowariker @arjunk26 @kritisanon and the main man @duttsanjay for the release of #Panipat looking forward to seeing it. 🤗."
Ranveer Singh shared best wishes for his close friend Arjun. See the tweet:
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. She wrote in her Panipat review, "Ashutosh Gowariker has the right to creative license, and he has chosen the line which bends both fact and credulity. But did Panipat, which clocks in nearly three hours run time, need to be quite such a drudge?"
Also read | Panipat movie review: No great shakes
Aamir Khan shared via Twitter, "Dear @AshGowariker, Wishing @duttsanjay, @arjunk26, @kritisanon and you, all the very best for Panipat! May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more! Love. a."
Anil Kapoor was 'completely captivated' by Panipat. See his tweet:
Farhan Akhtar posted on his Twitter account, "All the best to my dear friend @AshGowariker and team #Panipat for the release tomorrow. Wish you a royal success and noble acclaim. Big hug. @arjunk26 @kritisanon @duttsanjay."
Actor Zoa Morani's tweet read, "Was such an absolute delight watching @kritisanon in #Panipat , my most favourite role of your’s so far ... such a beautiful character and portrayed to the T with such grace and depth . Woke up with ‘’mann mein shiva” ringing inside of me 🤩🌻♥."
Guru Randhawa shared via his Twitter account, "Wishing all my best wishes to my bro @arjunk26 and @kritisanon for the #panipat release tomorrow. Get your tickets now 🔥🔥🔥😊."
Siddhanth Kapoor took to Twitter to share, "#panipat ! Beautifully emoted , directed , amazing background scores , costumes , crisp edit and the camera works surreal. @arjunk26 top class. @kritisanon it’s by far your best performance @duttsanjay always my favourite. @agppl ♥ also loved watching my aunt back woohoo 🥳."
"#OneWordReview...#Panipat: GRIPPING.Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½ Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right... Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas... Patchy first half... Brilliant second half... Battle portions terrific... Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview," tweeted Taran Adarsh.