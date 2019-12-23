Panga trailer launch: Highlights

The trailer launch of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga was held today in Mumbai. The sports drama stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi among others.
Ashwiny had said in a statement, “I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique.”
Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a Kabaddi player in Panga. “When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work Bareilly Ki Barfi,” Ranaut had earlier said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.
“Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team,” she added.
Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020.
"Just like two surgeons married to each other discuss their surgeries at the end of the day, we discuss our day at work too. But he doesn't help me, and I don't help him. I am more creative, and he is great at writing," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"Someone more intelligent than me, more beautiful than me and more talented than me," says Kangana Ranaut.
"Before you take any panga, you should be 100% truthful. There should not be any lie. People are very accepting. They can accept the bitterest truth, but they cannot accept a liar. As I have always said, people take time to accept the truth, but they ultimately do," says Kangana Ranaut.
"Kangana is judged so much that I had to be the person who talks about how things were between us. We will also release the making of the film. We have had a great time working on the film. Early in the morning, Kangana would come. She would listen to some spiritual music and meditate. I would go and kiss her forehead. Any relationship is like a marriage. Some work, some don't, and they divorce," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"As an actor, I want the director to make the best film. But when you find that your director is lacking, I don't know what to do. Manikarnika director left the film, whereas Ashwiny ma'am is very organised. It is a dream come true to have worked with Ashwiny ma'am. It is the best feeling to work with a director who gives you the film they promised," says Kangana Ranaut.
"Both of us have different political ideologies. That doesn't mean we can't talk about other things. We discussed different teas and diets. We had a great time on set," says Kangana Ranaut.
"I don't see Nitesh in Jassi's character. Nitesh is very quiet and keeps to himself. He didn't come today because he thought if he was here, the focus would be on him. He wanted me to relish this moment," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"When you are demonstrating, the first thing that is important is people don't take to violence. In our country, only three to four per cent of people pay taxes. Rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? That should be looked into because one bus costs a lot. It's not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many who are dying of malnutrition, so it's not correct for people to instigate violence using democracy as an excuse. This is my personal opinion. We are still hanging on to pre-Independence era. During that time, going on strikes against people who had captured us and not paying taxes was really cool. Isn't it democracy if someone has gained power on the basis of what they wrote in the manifesto, and, today, they are fulfilling that? So, you can't be a sore loser."
"I would have loved a solo release. But I am happy both films are different in nature. Both films have an audience," says Kangana Ranaut.
"Shraddha Kapoor is like family. She has worked with Nitesh in his latest film. Varun is great too. I don't think we can afford a solo release. Films will clash, and all films are doing well," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"I have had most fun taking pangas with people from the industry, as you know how charming they are. They will hug you, and will plan and plot behind your backs," says Kangana Ranaut.
"We have all played Kabaddi, Lahori and other games at school and various other levels. You can find women playing Kabaddi draped in sarees. Kabaddi has always been a very Indian sport, and we are showing it in our film now," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"I don't think cricket has too much glamour. The British have made it more glamorous by showing it is a gentleman's game. Kabaddi is also mentioned in the Mahabharata. We had lost touch with our cultural heritage, and now we have embraced it," says Kangana Ranaut.
"I worked when I was pregnant. I had got an offer to make the Tamil version of Nil Battey Sannata. Nitesh had told me to go ahead and do this film because I am a south Indian, and this would be a great opportunity. When I got back to work after delivering, I have been asked many times who takes care of my child's homework when I was on sets. People should know that when two people in a marriage work when they have a child, one person automatically takes up their child's homework when the other one is busy with work," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"I think middle-class India is the new India. We get all the international brands and food at a jiffy, but we have now come back to our dal-chawal. We are unapologetic about it. It has become okay to open our doors. It is okay to show our colour.Kangana's character works for the railways and Jassi is an engineer. We have shown a railway yard in a Hindi film for the first time. Why should we not show these things," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"I make films for the archives. I would like to make nice films, but I want people to remember these films," says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
"When I came to the industry, I felt frightened seeing the way female actors were treated. Their intellectual growth, their wrinkles, their grey hair are frowned upon. Female actors' careers come with a short shelf life. I would like to leave this profession on my terms, not because my wrinkles are frowned upon," says Kangana Ranaut.
"I was never into sports while growing up. So, I had to do a lot of prep for this film. I was a science student. I have read Harivansh Rai Bachchan while growing up. I had to learn the sport just like other actors, and I had to work a lot to get into a mother's world," says Kangana Ranaut.
"The definition of women empowerment is different for different women. In the film industry, we have some of the most successful women and yet they think they need bigger male actors for their films to open well. We also have a heart, pancreas, eyes and ears like men. So, why do we count ourselves lesser than men. Why do we need any kind of validation?" says Kangana Ranaut.
"I think this film found me. My struggles resonate with many, and I have been very vocal about my struggles. So, maybe Ashwiny ma'am saw that in me. I think this is her story. She just added Kabbadi to her story. Women, who become mothers, lose touch with their dreams. I'd say this is her biopic," says Kangana Ranaut.
"I have received a lot of love for both my films before this. I have given my heart and soul to Panga as a filmmaker, as a mother and as a friend. Please continue giving your love. I have had wonderful actors who have been a part of my journey for the last two years. Kangana, nobody could have done what she has done. Jassi is the new heartthrob, and he is lovely! Yagya, he doesn't like being called a child actor. I used to call him Aru on set. If I got worked up, that's what I call my son. Both are the same age," says Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
