Panga trailer launch: Highlights

Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020. Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020.

The trailer launch of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga was held today in Mumbai. The sports drama stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Ashwiny had said in a statement, “I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique.”

Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a Kabaddi player in Panga. “When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work Bareilly Ki Barfi,” Ranaut had earlier said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

“Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team,” she added.

Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020.