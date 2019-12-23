Panga trailer: Kangana Ranaut stars as a Kabaddi player in this promising sports drama

Panga will release on January 24, 2020. Panga will release on January 24, 2020.

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga released the film’s trailer on Monday in Mumbai. The movie features Ranaut as a Kabaddi player.

The three-minute video sees Kangana Ranaut trying to make her comeback as a national-level Kabaddi player. It has been years since she played the game. However, her husband Prashant and their young child motivate Ranaut’s Jaya to take up the game again. While Pankaj Tripathi is nowhere to be found in the clip, we do get glimpses of Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.

The trailer promises a heartwarming tale of spirit, sportsmanship and togetherness. And since it is being helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, who has directed movies like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, a good time at the theater is more or less guaranteed.

While speaking about Panga, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said, “When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film.”

Panga features Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta among others in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Panga will release on January 24, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd