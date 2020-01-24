Panga movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga releases today. The sports drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for having helmed films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. She also directed the Tamil version of Nil Battey Sannata.
Apart from Kangana, Panga also stars Neena Gupta, Jassi Gill and Richa Chadha among others. Panga has been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, with a screenplay penned by Nitesh Tiwari, who also happens to be Ashwiny’s husband.
Earlier, while speaking about her experience with female actors of Panga, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari told Scroll, “Kangana is extremely truthful and has her own point of view, which is also the case with Richa. Both are strong-headed but have good hearts. Neena is an inspiration in the way she made such a wild decision 30 years ago of raising a child single-handedly while continuing to work in film and television.”
Panga revolves around a former Kabaddi player, who decides to return to the game after a considerable gap. How she balances the personal and professional life forms the crux of the film.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari threw light on how she achieved a similar balance whilst directing Panga. She said, “I had to maintain a great balance between slice-of-life portion and sports. Every sports film has lots of grittiness and aggression. I couldn’t show two films in one. With sports film, it is like you need good camera work, but I had to bridge the gap between slice-of-life and Kabaddi.”
Warda Nadiadwala shared on Twitter, "Such an inspiring story so beautifully told love u @Ashwinyiyer u r a ⭐️.. @niteshtiwari22 how u write sir 💪🏻😍, #KanganaRanaut phenomenal as ever, your innocence (Sighhhh)🤗 @RichaChadha kudos bro 💪🏻#Panga .... U guys got me like AB MUJHE BHI PANGA LENA HAI 💪🏻"
Varun Sharma shared on Twitter, "#Panga is such a Soulful Film!! Loved loved loved every bit of it!! Kudos to the Entire Team Gonna be taking my Mom to watch the Film again!!❤️❤️✨✨ @Ashwinyiyer @niteshtiwari22 #KanganaRanaut @jassiegill @foxstarhindi #Nikhil"
As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Panga could earn Rs 5 crore on its opening day. He told indianexpress.com, "Panga caters to the high-end multiplex audience and urban women folk. I believe films of this stature do depend a lot on reviews and word of mouth. With good word of mouth, Panga should gain pace. At the end of the day, the public should connect with the film."
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared on Twitter, "Kangana Ranaut is great as always. @jassiegill's smile will just melt your heart and you can't help but fall in love with him. The kid will just charm you all through the film. @RichaChadha is just fab #Panga. @foxstarhindi @Ashwinyiyer @roo_cha."
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana posted on Twitter, "All the best @Ashwinyiyer for #panga #kangana was really earnest. @RichaChadha in her elements and the kid was really the cherry on the cake! Keep doing amazing work and inspiring us"