Panga movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Panga movie review live updates: The Kangana Ranaut film will clash with Street Dancer 3D at the box office. (Photo: IMDb) Panga movie review live updates: The Kangana Ranaut film will clash with Street Dancer 3D at the box office. (Photo: IMDb)

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga releases today. The sports drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for having helmed films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. She also directed the Tamil version of Nil Battey Sannata.

Apart from Kangana, Panga also stars Neena Gupta, Jassi Gill and Richa Chadha among others. Panga has been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, with a screenplay penned by Nitesh Tiwari, who also happens to be Ashwiny’s husband.

Earlier, while speaking about her experience with female actors of Panga, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari told Scroll, “Kangana is extremely truthful and has her own point of view, which is also the case with Richa. Both are strong-headed but have good hearts. Neena is an inspiration in the way she made such a wild decision 30 years ago of raising a child single-handedly while continuing to work in film and television.”

Panga revolves around a former Kabaddi player, who decides to return to the game after a considerable gap. How she balances the personal and professional life forms the crux of the film.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari threw light on how she achieved a similar balance whilst directing Panga. She said, “I had to maintain a great balance between slice-of-life portion and sports. Every sports film has lots of grittiness and aggression. I couldn’t show two films in one. With sports film, it is like you need good camera work, but I had to bridge the gap between slice-of-life and Kabaddi.”