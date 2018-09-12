Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Panga: After Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi join Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s next

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming sports drama Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, will also feature actors Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: September 12, 2018 11:07:18 am
Richa, who is currently awaiting the release of Love Sonia this week, will soon join the team of Panga for the shoot of the film. Richa shared the news on her social media handles with photos of her own family, captioning it, “Parivaar ne saath diya, toh panga liya! My Family means the world to me …thanks @Ashwinyiyer and @foxstarhindi … you guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga? #PangaStories.”

Not only Richa but Pankaj also tweeted this morning, “While I’m blessed to have my family, I’m excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. पंगा लेने में मज़ा आयेगा जब पूरी फ़ैमिली साथ देगी. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019.”

See Panga actors Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi’s posts here:

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is said to be the story of a new-age family that challenges stereotypes and dares to dream. It promises to reaffirm the belief that nothing is impossible for a family which laughs, cries and dreams together.

Kangana Ranaut will play a Kabbadi player in the film. A few days ago, Kangana and her sister Rangoli had hosted a lunch for the team of Panga to celebrate the start of a new journey.

Filmmaker Ashwiny has previously helmed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata.

