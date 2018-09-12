Panga: After Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi join Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s next

Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have joined the cast of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have joined the cast of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have joined the cast of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming sports drama Panga, also starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.

Richa, who is currently awaiting the release of Love Sonia this week, will soon join the team of Panga for the shoot of the film. Richa shared the news on her social media handles with photos of her own family, captioning it, “Parivaar ne saath diya, toh panga liya! My Family means the world to me …thanks @Ashwinyiyer and @foxstarhindi … you guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga? #PangaStories.”

Not only Richa but Pankaj also tweeted this morning, “While I’m blessed to have my family, I’m excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. पंगा लेने में मज़ा आयेगा जब पूरी फ़ैमिली साथ देगी. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019.”

See Panga actors Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi’s posts here:

परिवार ने साथ दिया, तो मैंने पंगा ले लिया। .

.

.

.

.

My Family means the world to me …thanks @Ashwinyiyer and @foxstarhindi … you guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga? #PangaStories pic.twitter.com/aAJBgo2b97 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 12, 2018

While I’m blessed to have my family, I’m excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. पंगा लेने में मज़ा आयेगा जब पूरी फ़ैमिली साथ देगी. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZWBaNoUpHC — Pankaj Tripathi (@TripathiiPankaj) September 12, 2018

I admire her as an actor and as a human who has so much depth in her 😀 @RichaChadha Respect for who you are 🙏🏽Welcome to the #pangafamily lets together create new stories of love & ofcourse take Panga for our family 😀 #pangastories @foxstarhindi https://t.co/FXUGSuX412 — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 12, 2018

Thank-you ❤️ Full of love and gratitude. https://t.co/aLNHIv7EZM — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 12, 2018

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is said to be the story of a new-age family that challenges stereotypes and dares to dream. It promises to reaffirm the belief that nothing is impossible for a family which laughs, cries and dreams together.

Kangana Ranaut will play a Kabbadi player in the film. A few days ago, Kangana and her sister Rangoli had hosted a lunch for the team of Panga to celebrate the start of a new journey.

Living each day with happiness and oneness is our reason to exist in life. Thank-you dearest Kangana for an amazing afternoon full of delicious lunch, laughters and by the way ‘work’ also😃A team that loves food & eats together. Abhi toh majja shuru hua hai. #pangastories #panga pic.twitter.com/v2hwjK0YDu — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 7, 2018

Filmmaker Ashwiny has previously helmed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd