Kangana Ranaut: Through my production house, I want to make landmark films

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of Panga. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is the story of a mother who decides to make a comeback as a Kabbadi player at the age of 32. But that’s not all, the actor has also been devoting a lot of time to her production house Manikarnika Films.

During a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kangana opened up about the plans she has for her production house, and what kind of films she will be making.

Kangana Ranaut said, “I will only be involved in my films as a producer because I think sometimes by being only a director, you don’t have creative liberty. That’s the reason I am getting into production. However, I will include other people as well. The idea is to make landmark films and not to get carried away by the pressure of making film after film or remakes. That’s not what I want to do.”

Through the films that she will be making, Kangana wants people to know about the real Kangana Ranaut. She said, “What’s going on in my mind? How am I as an individual? Nobody knows that. People hire me as an actor. I go to set, and I do what I am asked to do. I can have a depiction but nothing more than that. But as a creative mind, I am an original thinker. I am an independent thinker, and nobody knows my mind yet. So I would like to just put that out and have a lot more involvement than I already do.”

Kangana Ranaut also condemned the work culture in the Hindi film industry. The Panga actor said, “An actor is very vulnerable on the sets, and people sometimes are too overpowering. They desire to control everyone. But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to make them dance to my tunes. It is not a good work culture, and it happens a lot to young women, especially when they are outsiders. I condemn this culture. In my view, a leader should be the most approachable and humble person on the sets.”

Lastly, expressing a desire to collaborate with Aamir Khan, Kangana told reporters, “Yes, I have discussed a few ideas with Aamir sir. I am sure that at some point in the future, we both will collaborate.”

