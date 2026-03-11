Amid Anoushka Shankar’s claims saying Rishab was not Pandit Ravi Shankar’s student, old video proving otherwise resurfaces. Watch

With henna on his hands as he plays the sitar, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has brought Indian classical music to the masses. However, the sitarist found himself in a controversy when musician Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, denied that Rishab was ever a student of her father. She said that while Rishab is talented, her father was never his guru. However, Rishab denied her claims, and now an old video has surfaced that shows Pandit Ravi Shankar calling Rishab his student.

When Pandit Ravi Shankar introduced Rishab as his student

In the clip, Rishab and his family — the Rikhiram family of sitar makers in Delhi — were seen with Pandit Ravi Shankar at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium in 2012. Introducing Rishabh to the audience, the maestro can be seen saying, “I have just had this new, wonderful young boy become my student and I have just given him a few lessons. He’s going to play for you. I hope he goes much further and that I can teach him much more. Please bless him. Thank you.”