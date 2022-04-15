Pandit who officiated Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding reveals Ranbir wanted to understand rituals, a joke was made about his famous temper

Pandit Rajesh Sharma, who officiated the marriage of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on Friday revealed insider information about the year’s biggest Bollywood wedding. He said that Ranbir was keen on understanding the meaning behind the rituals, and confirmed that only four ‘pheras’ were performed, as opposed to the usual seven.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their family members and close friends at the Rockstar actor’s Mumbai home Vastu. Pandit Rajesh Sharma revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times that Ranbir had asked him if he was available at the ‘mahurat’ of his upcoming film Shamshera.

“Rishi (Kapoor) ji ka aashirwad lete huye, saare functions kiya hai unhone. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding, with all the rituals that the Kapoor family has been following. They made sure everything happens just like it has always happened,” he said. The pandit added that the couple took seven vows. He said, “Ranbir ki iccha thi ki, Panditji puri vidhi samjha ke (shaadi) karana (Ranbir requested the pandit to explain the rituals).”

He said that the Sehra Bandi ritual was performed by Ranbir’s four sisters – Natasha Nanda, RIddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Shweta Bachchan Nanda performed the duties of his ‘bhabhi’. A baraat-style dance was conducted inside the apartment complex, where the groom’s side danced. The kanyaadaan ritual was performed by Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Pandit Rajesh Sharma also revealed that he made a joke about Ranbir Kapoor’s infamous temper, which left everyone in splits. “There was a vidhi, where Alia’s brothers had to hold her toes on a stone. The brothers then have to give the updesh that the Kapoor family you are going in is a great one, but there could be instances jaha kisi ka khopda garam ho, but you need to maintain yourself and remain rock steady just like this rock. Everyone started laughing at this.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for five years before tying the knot. Alia announced the wedding with a special Instagram post featuring the first pictures of the couple.