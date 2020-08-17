Pandit Jasraj dies at 90: AR Rahman, Vishal Dadlani, Javed Akhtar and others pay tribute

Pandit Jasraj was 90. (Photo: Express Archive)

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away in New Jersey on Monday. He was 90.

Pandit Jasraj’s family said in a statement, “With profound grief, we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest at home in New Jersey, USA.”

It further read, “May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Bapuji, Jai Ho.”

Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the artiste and his legacy.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani posted on Twitter, “Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family.”

Sharing photos, Pandit Jasraj’s granddaughter and singer Shweta Pandit wrote on Twitter, “Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj 🙏🏻”

#PanditJasraj is no more… had the good fortune of listening to him live many years ago- unforgettable! You live on and beyond Pandit ji 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽https://t.co/KiPUXGZ1tu — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 17, 2020

Huge loss to the world of music…Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us..

His music will always be with us 🙏🏼#PtJasrajJi — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) August 17, 2020

#RIPPanditJasraj indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars🌹 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 17, 2020

AR Rahman said the Indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars.

Karanvir Bohra took to Twitter and wrote, “An end of an era #panditjasraj. Rest in peace sir.”

Singer Daler Mehndi mourned Pandit Jasraj’s demise and tweeted, “Hindustani music maestro- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri- Pt. Jasraj passed away in the US a short while ago. India has lost another gem, one of the rarest!”

#PanditJasraj हम भाग्यशाली हैं कि हमने उस युग में जन्म लिया जहाँ पंडित जी के स्वर गूंजते थे,गहरायी और उँचाई के एक साथ दर्शन होते थे,उनसे जुड़ पाना मेरा सौभाग्य था। 🙏🏼 — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) August 17, 2020

Singer-songwriter and composer Shafqat Amanat Ali remembered the time he had shared the stage with Pandit Jasraj. He wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of #PanditJasraj ji. Honoured to have shared a stage with him. A true legend & an affectionate human being. A monumental loss to the world of music. My condolences to his family & fans.”

Pandit Jasraj: A pictorial tribute to the classical music maestro

Screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted, “A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today . My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessig all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying JAI HO!!”

Manoj Bajpayee, Farhan Akhtar, Dipannita Sharma, Salim Merchant, Adil Hussain among others shared their condolences on Twitter as well.

