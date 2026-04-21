Rejected for dark skin, food snatched for being junior artist: Panchayat actor recalls journey 

Actor Vinod Suryavanshi, who played the new Sachiv ji in Panchayat Season 3, has opened up about his difficult journey – from growing up in poverty to working multiple odd jobs before finding his way into acting.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Vinod recalled how even festivals were painful during his childhood.

“I have often seen my parents cry. When festivals came, I would wonder why they were coming at all—why Diwali was coming. Festivals made us cry more because we could never celebrate them like others. Our condition was very bad, and seeing it made me emotional. My mother would sometimes cry, which hurt a lot. If someone gave us something, only then could we celebrate—that was our reality.”

A troubled childhood

Vinod also spoke about the difficult environment at home, shaped by financial struggles and his father’s behaviour.

“My mother worked as a domestic help, and my father was a mason. He didn’t get work every day, and when he didn’t, he would come home drunk. My childhood environment wasn’t good—he would abuse and even hit my mother. I grew up watching all this, and it felt terrible. I didn’t hate him, but I didn’t like his behaviour,” he said.

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From liftman to security guard

Before entering the film industry, Vinod did several jobs to survive. “I first worked as a liftman, earning Rs 1,600 a month. Then I worked as an office boy at a construction office, and later as a security guard.”

Recalling the harsh working conditions, he said, “It was a 12-hour standing duty. During rains, water would get into my shoes, I’d get blisters from standing all day, and sometimes people would abuse me. I had to endure a lot. People say no work is small, but I’ve learned that a person is judged by the level of work they do—the bigger the work, the more respect they get.”

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‘I entered films by mistake’

Vinod said his entry into acting was accidental. “I entered the film industry by mistake. A friend called me and said I could stand in a crowd during a shoot and earn Rs 500.”

What drew him in was simple, better money and food, “I liked that I got breakfast, lunch, and Rs 500 by the end of the day. It felt like a better job than anything I had done before. So I decided to continue, and that’s how I started working as a junior artist. As a security guard, I used to earn RS 8,000 a month for 12-hour shifts. As a junior artist, I started earning Rs 10,000–12,000.”

He continued working as a junior artist, where he began earning more than his previous jobs. However, the journey came with its share of humiliation.

“No one speaks properly to junior artists. They are often abused and humiliated. Assistant directors would mistreat us. Big actors never humiliated us.”

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One incident became a turning point for him: “Once, I went to eat in someone’s room, and a senior person snatched my plate and asked who I was. When I said I was a junior artist, he told me to eat where the junior artists’ food was served. I said the food there was over, but he told me to speak to my coordinator and not eat there. He took away my plate. That hurt me deeply. That’s when I decided I had to do something in acting—maybe then I would at least get to sit in a room and eat peacefully.”

Rejections over looks

Even after stepping into acting, Vinod faced repeated rejection, often because of his appearance.

“I was rejected many times because of my looks. When I gave auditions for TV, they often wanted a ‘rich look’. Even for a beggar’s role, they wanted someone with a rich look. I was told I didn’t fit the requirement.”

He also recalled being dropped from a role due to his complexion, “I was selected for a role as a house help. The casting team had finalised me, and I reached on time for the shoot. But when the creative director came, she asked who I was. When they told her, she said no, this won’t work—we need someone with a fair look. He is dark-complexioned, pack him up.”

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The Hindi film industry has historically veered towards light-skinned actors with a few exceptions, such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Priyanka Chopra. It’s rare to see a dark-skinned person in a lead role despite the industry despite the industry trying to be more inclusive in recent years. Ranjana Kumari, the director of the Centre for Social Research, believes this is due to the caste system and British colonial rule that gave Indians an inferiority complex.

After years of struggle, Vinod finally got his first break in television. “My first proper role was in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, where I started earning Rs 2,500 per day, up from Rs 700.”

Vinod has also appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3 and was part of the web series Janaawar.

Dislaimer: This article highlights personal reflections on financial hardship, emotional distress, and past experiences with domestic instability; the content is intended for storytelling purposes and should not be taken as professional psychological or social advice.

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If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, immediate help is available. You can reach out to these national and regional resources for emergency assistance, legal guidance, and emotional support:

National Emergency Numbers (India)

National Women Helpline: 181 (24/7 toll-free for emergency and non-emergency response).

Emergency Response Support System (ERSS): 112 (All-in-one emergency number for Police, Fire, and Medical assistance).

Women in Distress Helpline: 1091 .

National Commission for Women (NCW) 24/7 Helpline: 14490 or +91-7827170170.

NGO & Crisis Support Helplines