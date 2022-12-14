Panchayat tops IMDb most popular web series 2022 list, Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys in list too

IMDb on Wednesday announced the top 10 most popular Indian web series of 2022. The coveted list included loved titles like Panchayat Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys and Human among others.

The list looked at all the web series released in the country between January 1 and November 7 with an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and at least 10,000 votes.

Panchayat, the Jitendra Kumar led series, returned for a second iteration this year and manage to win over the audience. The show has a rating of 8.9 based on over 71000 votes. The show is set in a village in Uttar Pradesh where a UPSC aspirant ends up working at the Panchayat office. The show also stars Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

“These 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDb TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year…,” the statement read.

The top 10 shows are:

Panchayat Delhi Crime Rocket Boys Human Apharan Gullak NCR Days Abhay Campus Diaries College Romance

IMDb Most Popular WebSeries of 2022 – list. (Photo: PR Handout) IMDb Most Popular WebSeries of 2022 – list. (Photo: PR Handout)

According to IMDb the list has representation from six subscription-based platforms, with one show each from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and Zee5, and three from SonyLIV.

Beyond subscription-based content, two series from the list—NCR Days and Campus Diaries—are available to watch for free on AVOD platforms YouTube and MX Player, respectively.

Arunabh Kumar, founder of original content creators The Viral Fever (TVF), shared he feels “humbled and reassured” that multiple shows from TVF have made it to the list.

“For us, the goal has always been to innovate and be honest with our storytelling. And time and again, we have seen that our audience loves us for that. We will continue to tell great stories in the same spirit. My gratitude and thanks to IMDb for making it easy to discover and learn about movies, TV shows, and web series; and for always supporting creators,” he added.