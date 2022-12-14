scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Panchayat tops IMDb most popular web series 2022 list, Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys in list too

IMDb most popular web series 2022 list is topped by Panchayat. The list looked at all the web series that received an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and at least 10,000 votes.

The IMDb top 10 list included some of the most loved shows of the year. (Photo: Shefali Shah/Instagram, TVF/Instagram, SonyLIV/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

IMDb on Wednesday announced the top 10 most popular Indian web series of 2022. The coveted list included loved titles like Panchayat Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys and Human among others.

The list looked at all the web series released in the country between January 1 and November 7 with an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and at least 10,000 votes.

Panchayat, the Jitendra Kumar led series, returned for a second iteration this year and manage to win over the audience. The show has a rating of 8.9 based on over 71000 votes. The show is set in a village in Uttar Pradesh where a UPSC aspirant ends up working at the Panchayat office. The show also stars Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

“These 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDb TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year…,” the statement read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

The top 10 shows are:

  1. Panchayat
  2. Delhi Crime
  3. Rocket Boys
  4. Human
  5. Apharan
  6. Gullak
  7. NCR Days
  8. Abhay
  9. Campus Diaries
  10. College Romance
IMDb Most Popular WebSeries of 2022 – list. (Photo: PR Handout)

According to IMDb the list has representation from six subscription-based platforms, with one show each from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and Zee5, and three from SonyLIV.

Beyond subscription-based content, two series from the list—NCR Days and Campus Diaries—are available to watch for free on AVOD platforms YouTube and MX Player, respectively.

Also Read |Dhanush, Alia Bhatt, Yash and RRR cast among IMDb’s ‘Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022’

Arunabh Kumar, founder of original content creators The Viral Fever (TVF), shared he feels “humbled and reassured” that multiple shows from TVF have made it to the list.

Advertisement

“For us, the goal has always been to innovate and be honest with our storytelling. And time and again, we have seen that our audience loves us for that. We will continue to tell great stories in the same spirit. My gratitude and thanks to IMDb for making it easy to discover and learn about movies, TV shows, and web series; and for always supporting creators,” he added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 11:05:38 am
Next Story

Thief tries to break into house in Bengaluru, shot in leg by owner

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

avatar 2 screening
Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others attend special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close