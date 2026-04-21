Panchayat actor Vinod Suryavanshi on facing casteism: ‘Washed my own plates at hotel’

Vinod Suryavanshi, who made a brief appearance in Panchayat season 4, recently spoke about facing casteism and how his family is not allowed to enter temples and other people’s homes in his village in Karnataka.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Vinod said, “In my village in Karnataka, casteism is still prevalent, even today. There are two areas in that village — one for the upper castes and one for the lower castes. The area where the Dalits live is separate from the village. Once, when I went to the village with my father, I was 12 years old and ate at a hotel, we had to wash our own plates and also pay for the food. There is still a temple where we are not allowed to go in my village.”