Panchayat actor reveals why Akshay Kumar asked for a 4 am homemade meal on Jolly LLB 3 sets

Actor Vinod Survyanshi, known for his role in Panchayat Season 3, has also been a part of various Bollywood films like Dream Girl, Thamma, Jolly LLB 3, and more. Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Vinod spoke about working with Akshay Kumar. He shared how the actor was quite friendly on the Jolly LLB sets, and he also asked Vinod to once bring homemade Khichdi for him.
Vinod on working with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3
In the interview, Vinod Suryavanshi said, “Working with Akshay in Jolly LLB 3 was great, he is a fun co-star. We used to keep joking a lot, even during the scenes; he used to give his lines to me, involve me in the scenes.” Recalling the time when Akshay asked Vinod to bring homemade khichdi for him, Vinod said, “My wife didn’t believe at first that Akshay Kumar wanted to eat sabudana khichdi from our home, and I don’t blame her. Despite telling her again and again that he actually wanted to eat it, she still didn’t believe me. When I told her to put less spice and oil, that’s when she understood. She woke up at 4 am to cook that, and when I took it, he enjoyed eating it.”
When asked if Akshay uses a teleprompter to remember his dialogues, Vinod said, “He is very hard working, he is busy working a lot, he has his way to remember his lines. Akshay was very funny on set, and we were cordial but I cannot say we became good friends. Arshad Warsi and I didn’t speak much. He was busy doing his scenes; most of my scenes were with Akshay. Akshay and I used to play X and O. He would enquire about my family. We used to talk a lot about so many things.”
Vinod on his acting career
Coming from a humble background, Vinod did various odd jobs before he became a junior artist. In the interview, he revealed how becoming an actor was accidental. “I entered the film industry by mistake. A friend called me and said I could stand in a crowd during a shoot and earn Rs 500. I liked that I got breakfast, lunch, and Rs 500 by the end of the day. It felt like a better job than anything I had done before. So I decided to continue, and that’s how I started working as a junior artist. As a security guard, I used to earn RS 8,000 a month for 12-hour shifts. As a junior artist, I started earning Rs 10,000–12,000.”
He also shared facing humiliation as a junior artist, “No one speaks properly to junior artists. They are often abused and humiliated. Assistant directors would mistreat us. Big actors never humiliated us.” He also recalled an incident, “Once, I went to eat in someone’s room, and a senior person snatched my plate and asked who I was. When I said I was a junior artist, he told me to eat where the junior artists’ food was served. I said the food there was over, but he told me to speak to my coordinator and not eat there. He took away my plate. That hurt me deeply. That’s when I decided I had to do something in acting—maybe then I would at least get to sit in a room and eat peacefully.”
After several rejections and struggles, Vinod finally got his first break on TV in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Other than Panchayat, Vinod has also been a part of another web series called Jaanwar. He has also been a part of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Mandala Murders, Jamtara, and several other web shows.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More