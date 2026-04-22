Panchayat actor reveals why Akshay Kumar asked for a 4 am homemade meal on Jolly LLB 3 sets

Actor Vinod Survyanshi, known for his role in Panchayat Season 3, has also been a part of various Bollywood films like Dream Girl, Thamma, Jolly LLB 3, and more. Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Vinod spoke about working with Akshay Kumar. He shared how the actor was quite friendly on the Jolly LLB sets, and he also asked Vinod to once bring homemade Khichdi for him.

Vinod on working with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3

In the interview, Vinod Suryavanshi said, “Working with Akshay in Jolly LLB 3 was great, he is a fun co-star. We used to keep joking a lot, even during the scenes; he used to give his lines to me, involve me in the scenes.” Recalling the time when Akshay asked Vinod to bring homemade khichdi for him, Vinod said, “My wife didn’t believe at first that Akshay Kumar wanted to eat sabudana khichdi from our home, and I don’t blame her. Despite telling her again and again that he actually wanted to eat it, she still didn’t believe me. When I told her to put less spice and oil, that’s when she understood. She woke up at 4 am to cook that, and when I took it, he enjoyed eating it.”