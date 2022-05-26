Panchayat 2 stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav’s 40 year old photo goes viral, fans call it ‘relationship goals’

Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav might be winning hearts with their onscreen chemistry as a couple in the latest season of Panchayat, but the two stalwarts go back in time, almost four decades to be precise. A photo has gone viral on social media that shows the actors from their throwback days and now, giving fans a complete dose of nostalgia around the number of years they’ve been around and entertaining the audience.

As per a user on Twitter, the old picture is from 1982, from some reality show back in the day. Fans were quick to leave wholesome comments on the post. While some called them “relationship goals”, others said the two actors have “aged like fine wine”.

Neena Gupta plays the village sarpanch in Panchayat 2 while Raghubir Yadav plays her husband. Their onscreen banter in one of the high points of the TVF show. They two actors have previously also teamed up in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021).

Speaking about working with Raghubir, Neena previously told indianexpress.com, “I really enjoyed working with Raghubir Yadav who I’ve known for ages now and he has a great sense of humour.”

Neena Gupta, who will also return in Masaba Masaba season 2, spoke about her second innings as an actor. She said that while the opportunities are better, they are still not as good as what her male counterparts get. “Yes, the opportunities are much better. Not good as the men but much better than before. Now, they are no more writing women’s roles as mothers who would say, ‘Khana khaale beta‘ or ‘Raat ko mat jao bahar.’ It is much more than that, which is very good,” she said.