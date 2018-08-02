Paltan trailer is riddled with the same old war film tropes

Paltan trailer: This JP Dutta film will hit screens on September 7. Paltan trailer: This JP Dutta film will hit screens on September 7.

The trailer of JP Dutta’s Paltan is out and it looks like JP Dutta is back to doing what he is best known for, war films. Paltan is based on the events that occurred after the 1962 Indo-China war. The film is set in 1967 when Indian soldiers had to protect Nathula Pass in Sikkim from China.

Paltan is based on true events. The film’s trailer has a few action scenes and though we are yet to find out about the details of the plot, it looks like the film will follow the tropes that were once established by the filmmaker himself in Border.

Paltan stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Kunal Kapoor and Gurmeet Choudhary among others.

Watch the trailer of Paltan here:

It is quite odd to see some of the actors cast as Chinese soldiers, speaking in Mandarin while others are as fluent in Hindi as Arjun Rampal. Then there are text slates in the trailer that use phrases like ‘eyeball to eyeball’. The trailer of Paltan tries to make an impact on the audience but it does not create an impression. Paltan also has a few female actors – Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakar, Monica Gill, and from the trailer one can say that they will only have the stereotypical role of the partner who is left behind praying for her beloved.

Paltan releases on September 7.

