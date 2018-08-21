Paltan song Raat Kitni: Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood and others remember their loved ones

Paltan song Raat Kitni has been sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Anu Malik and written by Javed Akhtar. Paltan song Raat Kitni has been sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Anu Malik and written by Javed Akhtar.

No J.P. Dutta film is complete without an emotional number by Sonu Nigam. Even in Dutta’s upcoming film Paltan, the versatile singer has lent his voice to a song titled “Raat Kitni”. The track is special as it reunites the trio of Sonu Nigam, Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik.

Paltan’s latest song “Raat Kitni” looks like a blend of tracks from Dutta’s previous films – “Sandese Aate Hain” (Border), “Raat Ki Hatheli Par” (Refugee) and “Seemaaye Bulaaye” (LOC Kargil). Repeating a similar setting, Dutta has most of his actors including Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane and Luv Sinha sitting around a bonfire in the middle of the night, remembering their loved ones. The song also gives a glimpse of the women in each of their lives – Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar and Monica Gill.

Watch | Paltan song Raat Kitni

Dutta returns to direction after 12 long years with Paltan. His last film was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Umrao Jaan.

Paltan is the third offering in Dutta’s war trilogy, after Border and LOC Kargil. Also starring Jackie Shroff, the film revolves around the Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border that took place in 1967, after the India-China War of 1962. It portrays a lesser known story of the Indian forces in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

As per reports, Dutta collaborated with the Indian Army to train the actors for their roles and also roped in real-life soldiers to be a part of the film. This is also one of the few Indian war films that use actual ammunition and weaponry for the shooting of war sequences.

Paltan is set to release on September 7.

