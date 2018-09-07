Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Paltan movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Paltan movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Paltan, starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor and Luv Sinha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2018 10:24:23 am
Paltan Paltan movie review and release live updates: Paltan is JP Dutta’s third war film after Border and LOC Kargil.

Directed by JP Dutta, Paltan is based on the 1967 Nathula pass clashes along the Sikkim border. These events occurred after the Indo-China war of 1962. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane among others. Paltan is JP Dutta’s third war film after Border and LOC Kargil. Apart from war films, Dutta has also directed Umrao Jaan and Refugee among others.

JP Dutta spoke about Paltan and told indianexpress.com, “It was something which was never told and never did we ever read about the skirmish that took place in Nathula. Somebody told me about this incident and I got interested in it and then started working on it.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Paltan, starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane among others.

10:24 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Watch this video to find out how well do the Paltan cast know JP Dutta

10:16 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Director JP Dutta on Paltan

JP Dutta told indianexpress.com, "For so many years, Border has been appreciated. People still react to it in a similar way as they reacted when they first saw it. A lot of Jawans are joining the army because of Border, so that is the kind of connection with the film. Now that I am doing Paltan, I don’t think anything has changed in the psyche of people, especially the youth. The youth today are more aware of their country and are more clear and very charged about India as such."

10:05 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Paltan might earn Rs 1.5 crore at the box office on Day 1

Trade analyst Girish Johar said, "There is low traction around Paltan and the right kind of hype has not been created around it. So, it can work down the line after a positive word of mouth but for now, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day."

09:54 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Here's why you should watch Paltan

The director and cast of Paltan elaborate on the reasons to watch Paltan.

09:45 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Director Sajid Khan on Paltan

Sajid Khan posted on Twitter, "wishing my bro @harsha_actor n the entire team of #paltan all the best😊"

09:33 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Suniel Shetty on Paltan

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "The FORCE behind #PALTAN !!! U have grown and how my baby @RealNidhiDutta !! You r special... wishing u the very best ... stay blessed always ."

09:24 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Shoaib Ibrahim on Paltan

Shoaib Ibrahim posted on Twitter, "He has done it once again!!! #Paltan introduces us to a victory we didnt even know about!! Watch it guys and shower your love to this film and JP sir 🙌🏻 who never fails to serve his nation his way. Congratulations @RealNidhiDutta @ZeeStudios"

According to the makers, Paltan is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. It showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

