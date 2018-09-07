Paltan movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Directed by JP Dutta, Paltan is based on the 1967 Nathula pass clashes along the Sikkim border. These events occurred after the Indo-China war of 1962. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane among others. Paltan is JP Dutta’s third war film after Border and LOC Kargil. Apart from war films, Dutta has also directed Umrao Jaan and Refugee among others.
JP Dutta spoke about Paltan and told indianexpress.com, “It was something which was never told and never did we ever read about the skirmish that took place in Nathula. Somebody told me about this incident and I got interested in it and then started working on it.”
JP Dutta told indianexpress.com, "For so many years, Border has been appreciated. People still react to it in a similar way as they reacted when they first saw it. A lot of Jawans are joining the army because of Border, so that is the kind of connection with the film. Now that I am doing Paltan, I don’t think anything has changed in the psyche of people, especially the youth. The youth today are more aware of their country and are more clear and very charged about India as such."
Trade analyst Girish Johar said, "There is low traction around Paltan and the right kind of hype has not been created around it. So, it can work down the line after a positive word of mouth but for now, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day."
The director and cast of Paltan elaborate on the reasons to watch Paltan.
