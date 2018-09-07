Paltan movie review and release live updates: Paltan is JP Dutta’s third war film after Border and LOC Kargil. Paltan movie review and release live updates: Paltan is JP Dutta’s third war film after Border and LOC Kargil.

Directed by JP Dutta, Paltan is based on the 1967 Nathula pass clashes along the Sikkim border. These events occurred after the Indo-China war of 1962. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane among others. Paltan is JP Dutta’s third war film after Border and LOC Kargil. Apart from war films, Dutta has also directed Umrao Jaan and Refugee among others.

JP Dutta spoke about Paltan and told indianexpress.com, “It was something which was never told and never did we ever read about the skirmish that took place in Nathula. Somebody told me about this incident and I got interested in it and then started working on it.”