scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files actor and producer, slams Nadav Lapid’s IFFI 2022 comment: ‘Rude, vulgar statements of genocide denier’

Pallavi Joshi, who is an actor in The Kashmir Files and also its producer, called Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid a 'genocide denier'. Lapid had termed the film 'propaganda, vulgar' at IFFI 2022 closing ceremony.

anupam kherThe Kashmir Files producers have issued a statement after IFFI jury head called it a 'propaganda' film.

The Kashmir Files producer and actor Pallavi Joshi issued an official statement on Tuesday afternoon after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was serving as the head of the jury at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), called the Vivek Agnihotri directorial a ‘vulgar, propaganda film’.

While Vivek Agnihotri posted a cryptic message on his social media, his wife, co-producer and actor of the film Pallavi Joshi, shared on social media that it was “unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false, and jaded narrative about Kashmir.” She called Nadav’s comments “rude and vulgar” and labeled him a “genocide denier.”

Her statement read, “For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India’s story truthfully and objectively. Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false, and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way the people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier. I would like to assure our audience and supporters that ‘The Kashmir Files’ remains a people’s film.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pallavi Joshi (@pallavijoshiofficial)

She ended her statement with, “I also want to thank the Israeli Ambassador HE Naor Gilon and the Consul General Shri Kobbi Shoshani for their support. I Am Buddha stands for India and we will continue the path of truth and resilience to keep making meaningful cinema with original Indian content.” I Am Buddha is the name of Pallavi and Vivek’s production house.

Also Read |‘Abused invitation’: Israeli envoy slams IFFI jury chief for calling Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’, ‘propaganda’

Various celebrities have chimed in with their opinions on the issue as Nadav Lapid’s statement shocked many. Anupam Kher, who has been riding high on the success of the film and has been talking about it for months now, said that the film was “honouring the truth.” He said on social media, “The truth of The Kashmir Files is stuck like a thorn in the throat of some people. They are neither able to swallow it nor spit it out! Their souls, which are dead, are desperately trying to prove this truth false. But this film is now a movement, not a film. Let the #Toolkit gang keep trying.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

At the closing ceremony of IFFI, Nadav Lapid, “Usually, I don’t read from paper. This time, I want to be precise. I want to thank the director and head of the programming of the festival for its cinematic richness, the diversity and complexity…There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities…and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, ‘The Kashmir Files’. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 03:07:41 pm
Next Story

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI tip-off XI: Sanju Samson unlikely to play, Kuldeep for Yuzvendra Chahal

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close