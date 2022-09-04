scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Pallavi Joshi on political differences with husband Vivek Agnihotri: ‘We each stick to our own opinions’

In a recent interview, Pallavi Joshi talks about how she deals with political differences with husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. She also talks about not getting good offers.

pallavi joshi, vivek agnihotriPallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri have been married for 25 years. (Photo: Pallavi/Instagram)

Actor Pallavi Joshi, last seen in The Kashmir Files, has opened up about how she and husband Vivek Agnihotri deal with differences in political beliefs. While she mentioned she’s not interested in politics, the actor said that she does have her own views and opinions, adding that whenever the couple has a difference, they chat about it.

“Sometimes we come on the same page. Sometimes we don’t. And we each stick to our own opinions. We are fine with it. We’re two individuals and every morning, when we come and sit in the living room, we have our tea together, but we don’t drink from the same cup,” she told Bombay Times.

Also Read |The Kashmir Files producers Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to reunite for two more films based on Indian history’s ‘unreported stories’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pallavi Joshi (@pallavijoshiofficial)

 

Pallavi Joshi further said that even when politics doesn’t interest her, she does keep herself abreast with whatever’s happening around. While she may not understand the reason behind people’s actions, she does have her own opinion. The actor, however, added that she is not ‘calculative’. “May be someday a person may come and taunt me in a clever manner and I might not even understand the sarcasm behind it,” she added.

Also Read |Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files: ‘Wanted to make a sensitive film that has universal resonance’

The 53-year-old also spoke about not getting calls for work. Sharing that she ‘hopes somebody calls me and casts me in some project’, the actor stated that she has no complaints about not getting any offers. She said, “If they don’t call me, I have my own production house and Vivek is writing good films.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

Joshi mentioned how the two are working on a couple of new projects, The Delhi Files being the last of the trilogy (after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files). She added that the film is still being researched as it’s a massive subject. “I think it’s going to need a few more months of research before we really consolidate it and put it in the script form,” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 03:01:41 pm
Next Story

Karnataka Anganwadi helper burns 3.5-year-old boy’s private parts, arrested

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy, Karan Kundra
Mouni Roy, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra attend Ekta Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement