Pallavi Joshi on political differences with husband Vivek Agnihotri: ‘We each stick to our own opinions’

Actor Pallavi Joshi, last seen in The Kashmir Files, has opened up about how she and husband Vivek Agnihotri deal with differences in political beliefs. While she mentioned she’s not interested in politics, the actor said that she does have her own views and opinions, adding that whenever the couple has a difference, they chat about it.

“Sometimes we come on the same page. Sometimes we don’t. And we each stick to our own opinions. We are fine with it. We’re two individuals and every morning, when we come and sit in the living room, we have our tea together, but we don’t drink from the same cup,” she told Bombay Times.

Pallavi Joshi further said that even when politics doesn’t interest her, she does keep herself abreast with whatever’s happening around. While she may not understand the reason behind people’s actions, she does have her own opinion. The actor, however, added that she is not ‘calculative’. “May be someday a person may come and taunt me in a clever manner and I might not even understand the sarcasm behind it,” she added.

The 53-year-old also spoke about not getting calls for work. Sharing that she ‘hopes somebody calls me and casts me in some project’, the actor stated that she has no complaints about not getting any offers. She said, “If they don’t call me, I have my own production house and Vivek is writing good films.”

Joshi mentioned how the two are working on a couple of new projects, The Delhi Files being the last of the trilogy (after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files). She added that the film is still being researched as it’s a massive subject. “I think it’s going to need a few more months of research before we really consolidate it and put it in the script form,” she said.