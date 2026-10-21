Palash Sen on Salman Khan’s paid PR rant: ‘He was part of the problem’

From their first commercial album Dhoom in 1998 to Dhoomsday in 2026, Indian pop-rock band Euphoria continues to win hearts. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the band’s frontman Dr Palash Sen reflected on the evolution of music and the changing landscape for independent artists and bands. He also shared his views on “funded” negative PR campaigns.

During the conversation, Palash recalled the time when an A-list female actor’s film trailer received more dislikes than likes, prompting YouTube to deactivate the dislike feature on the platform. “Now, the problem was, nobody knew whether it was organic or funded. There is positive PR and there is negative PR. At this time, we really don’t know whether what is written about us is the truth or paid,” said the singer.

Salman Khan had addressed the same issue on Bigg Boss 20, where he said that trolling others has become a “business”. Responding to this, Palash said, “He’s a part of starting this. Let’s not forget that. Problems never arise from the bottom of the hierarchy, it starts from the top. I am not pointing a finger at anyone but if you live by the sword, you are also going to get killed by the sword. Everybody in the film industry who has maintained their position for many many years, obviously has played with the PR guys, we all know it. One day, you can start saying things and sound like a saint. Though it was very very brave of him to say what he did. I am telling you he was part of the problem. We all know it.”

Watch the full video interview with Palash Sen below:

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He continued, “I don’t stay in Bombay for a lot of reasons. This is one of them because I really don’t know how to handle these kinds of things, how to be a part of camps, how to go and do ‘Ji Huzoori’ (Yes sir). I could have gone and done it after Filhaal. I didn’t do it because I understood that nothing here is true, it is showbiz.”

Palash Sen also questioned whether Salman Khan’s comments on the show were scripted or spontaneous. “Even the fact that he did this on this show (Bigg Boss 20)…100 percent, we don’t know whether this was scripted or it was really organic. It has become so difficult for all of us to figure out.”

Salman Khan had called out online trolls during an episode of Bigg Boss 20, criticising those who body-shame women after pregnancy. While he did not name Katrina Kaif, his remarks came amid the trolling she faced over her postpartum weight. He also defended Varun Dhawan and his brother Sohail Khan against comments about their appearance, questioning why people resort to personal attacks over someone’s looks.