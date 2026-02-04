Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were madly in love for 6 years,’ says actor who was present during cancelled wedding
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was supposed to take place in November last year but was cancelled just a day prior. Palash was accused of cheating on Smriti.
Singer-composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, which was supposed to take place in November 2025 was cancelled just a day before the ceremony. Palash was later accused of allegedly cheating on Smriti. However, in their official statement, the families had cited the ill health of Smriti’s father as the reason for postponing the wedding. Now, actor Nandish Sandhu, who was present at the venue, has opened up about what happened there.
Speaking to Miss Malini, Nandish refused to comment on the infidelity accusations against Palash and said, “It’s better not to say anything on that right now. And let Palash speak from his side,” he said. He also claimed that no one had reached out to Palash to hear his side of the story.
Recalling what happened in Sangli, he said, “I’d gone for the wedding. That didn’t happen. And I just got to know that it’s not happening at the moment.” He also shared that it was a medical emergency involving Smriti Mandhana’s father, which was communicated as the reason for postponing the wedding. “It’s postponed because what came out in the news, the same thing was there. Conveyed to you guys. Conveyed to everybody. Smriti’s dad wasn’t well. He was in the hospital. And that’s why everything has been postponed,” he explained.
Nandish said that he feels bad about the situation and claimed that he learnt about accusations against Palash through media reports. “Later on, I got to know through the news and media that this is what has been printed and this is happening. And I feel bad about it,” he said.
Nandish also spoke about the couple’s relationship and said, “Whatever the reason might have been, the wedding didn’t happen. And you know, I’ve seen the love. I’ve seen how madly they were in love for the last five, six years. They were such a cute, nice couple.”
Earlier, Vidnyan Mane, who claimed to be a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana, made allegations against Palash. He told Hindustan Times, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”
