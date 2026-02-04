‘Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were madly in love for 6 years,’ says actor who was present during cancelled wedding

Singer-composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, which was supposed to take place in November 2025 was cancelled just a day before the ceremony. Palash was later accused of allegedly cheating on Smriti. However, in their official statement, the families had cited the ill health of Smriti’s father as the reason for postponing the wedding. Now, actor Nandish Sandhu, who was present at the venue, has opened up about what happened there.

Speaking to Miss Malini, Nandish refused to comment on the infidelity accusations against Palash and said, “It’s better not to say anything on that right now. And let Palash speak from his side,” he said. He also claimed that no one had reached out to Palash to hear his side of the story.