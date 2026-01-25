Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation case against Vidnyan Mane; calls cheating, fraud allegations ‘false’

After being accused of cheating and fraud by Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against him.

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal, who earlier made headlines after his cancelled wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has once again landed in controversy. Recently, Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane accused Palash of cheating him of Rs 40 lakh and also alleged that he was disloyal to Smriti. Now, the singer has taken legal action against Vidnyan. He revealed on social media that he has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against him for making “false” accusations.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Palash wrote, “A legal notice of defamation of ₹10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

Check out his Story:

Cheating and fraud accusations against Palash Muchhal

According to news agency PTI, 34-year-old actor-producer Vidnyan Mane approached the police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, accusing Palash Muchhal of cheating him of Rs 40 lakh. Vidnyan submitted an application to the Sangli Superintendent of Police on Tuesday seeking the registration of a complaint against the singer-filmmaker.

As per the complaint, Palash met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. During the meeting, Vidnyan expressed interest in investing in film production, following which Palash reportedly offered him a chance to invest as a producer in his upcoming project, Nazaria. Vidnyan claimed he was introduced to Palash through his former fiancée Smriti Mandhana’s father.

The complainant further alleged that Palash assured him of a profit of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh once the film was released on OTT platforms, and also promised him a role in the project. After meeting twice thereafter, Vidnyan allegedly paid Palash a total of Rs 40 lakh by March 2025. However, when the project failed to materialise, Vidnyan sought a refund but received no response, prompting him to approach the police.

While denying the accusations earlier, Palash Muchhal wrote on his Instagram Story, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Besides fraud allegations, fresh infidelity claims were also made against Palash by Vidnyan Mane. “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me,” Vidnyan told Hindustan Times.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025. However, their wedding was called off after after the pre-wedding festivities.

