'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'

Marathi actor-producer accused Palash Muchhal of cheating him of over Rs 40 lakh. He further claimed that Palash was allegedly unfaithful to Smriti Mandhana.

Palash MuchhalPalash Muchhal on the set of Vidnyan Mane's film. (Photo: Vidnyan Mane/Instagram)

Music composer Palash Muchhal has once again found himself at the centre of controversy, this time over allegations of financial fraud. Following his highly publicised fallout with ex-fiance, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, actor-producer Vidnyan Mane has now accused Muchhal of cheating him of over Rs 40 lakh, allegedly linked to an investment in an unreleased film. Vidnyan Mane has also claimed that Palash was allegedly unfaithful to Smriti Mandhana.

Palash Muchhal’s advocate questions Vidnyan Mane

Reacting to the allegations, Palash Muchhal’s advocate, Shreyansh Mithare, issued a strong rebuttal, questioning the credibility and timing of the accusations. In a statement, Mithare said, “Vidnyan claims he has paid us money, but there is no evidence of whether this payment was made via cheque or bank transfer. As for the allegations of Palash being caught with another woman, where is the evidence? We don’t even know this individual personally; we were introduced to him through Smriti’s father, Shrinivas. There has been no direct association with him. Why did he remain silent for so long? It is only after the wedding was called off that he has surfaced. Palash is currently exploring his legal options.”

‘Palash cheated on Smriti’

Meanwhile, speaking to Hindustan Times, Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana, made explosive allegations about the events leading up to the cancellation of the wedding. “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me,” Mane claimed.

Mane also alleged financial coercion by the Muchhal family. “When I met Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, last month, she told me that the budget to release the film had increased to Rs 1.5 crore. I was asked to invest another Rs 10 lakh or risk losing my entire investment. I was threatened with being removed from the project, which left me with no choice but to file a complaint,” he claimed.

He further stated that after the wedding was officially called off, he was allegedly blocked by the family across all platforms. “I later discovered that several other artistes associated with the film had not been paid either. I had heard of producers being cheated in the industry, but this felt like outright theft,” he added, while also threatening to submit evidence against the Muchhal family to the police.

Palash Muchhal issues statement

In response to the mounting allegations, Palash Muchhal issued an official statement via his Instagram Stories. “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to clarify that these claims are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They appear to be driven by malicious intent to damage my reputation. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is examining all legal avenues, and the matter will be addressed strictly through appropriate legal channels,” he wrote.

What do we know about the Mane-Muchhal film deal?

The film at the centre of the dispute, titled Nazariya, was announced in December 2024. Vidnyan Mane had shared multiple photographs from the film’s muhurat ceremony, announcing his foray into Bollywood production. “Returning to my favourite passion—movies. This time, I’m stepping into Bollywood as a producer,” he wrote at the time under the banner of Vidnyan Mane Studios.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidnyan Mane (@vidnyanmane)

The pictures featured Palash with other crew members. Palash was signed as the director of the film.

Palash-Smriti break up

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were earlier set to marry on November 23, 2025. While the wedding was initially described as postponed due to health emergencies within the family, it was eventually called off, with neither party publicly disclosing the exact reasons behind the decision.

