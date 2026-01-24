‘Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,’ claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says ‘no evidence’

Music composer Palash Muchhal has once again found himself at the centre of controversy, this time over allegations of financial fraud. Following his highly publicised fallout with ex-fiance, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, actor-producer Vidnyan Mane has now accused Muchhal of cheating him of over Rs 40 lakh, allegedly linked to an investment in an unreleased film. Vidnyan Mane has also claimed that Palash was allegedly unfaithful to Smriti Mandhana.

Palash Muchhal’s advocate questions Vidnyan Mane

Reacting to the allegations, Palash Muchhal’s advocate, Shreyansh Mithare, issued a strong rebuttal, questioning the credibility and timing of the accusations. In a statement, Mithare said, “Vidnyan claims he has paid us money, but there is no evidence of whether this payment was made via cheque or bank transfer. As for the allegations of Palash being caught with another woman, where is the evidence? We don’t even know this individual personally; we were introduced to him through Smriti’s father, Shrinivas. There has been no direct association with him. Why did he remain silent for so long? It is only after the wedding was called off that he has surfaced. Palash is currently exploring his legal options.”