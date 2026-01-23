Palash Muchhal calls Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations ‘baseless’, says it has been made to ‘tarnish my reputation’: ‘My lawyer is…’

Weeks after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, Palash Muchhal has landed in a fresh controversy. The music composer-filmmaker was involved in an alleged Rs 40 lakh financial fraud case in Sangli, Maharashtra. Now, he has reacted to the accusations, calling them ‘baseless’ and ‘factually incorrect’. On Friday, Palash denied the claims strongly on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”

The music composer added, “They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”