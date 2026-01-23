Palash Muchhal calls Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations ‘baseless’, says it has been made to ‘tarnish my reputation’: ‘My lawyer is…’

Music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal has reacted to Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations against him, calling them 'baseless and factually incorrect'.

Palash Muchhal reacted to Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations against himPalash Muchhal reacted to Rs 40 lakh fraud allegations against him

Weeks after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, Palash Muchhal has landed in a fresh controversy. The music composer-filmmaker was involved in an alleged Rs 40 lakh financial fraud case in Sangli, Maharashtra. Now, he has reacted to the accusations, calling them ‘baseless’ and ‘factually incorrect’. On Friday, Palash denied the claims strongly on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”

The music composer added, “They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

Palash Muchhal's Instagram Story Palash Muchhal’s Instagram Story

Recently, according to news agency PTI, a 34-year-old actor and producer Vidnyan Mane approached police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district to accuse Palash Muchhal of cheating him of Rs 40 lakh. No FIR has been registered in the case till now. Vidnyan, who resides there, submitted an application to file a complaint against him to the Sangli Superintendent of Police on Tuesday, an official informed.

According to the complaint, Palash met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. As Vidnyan showed interest in investing money in film production, Palash said he could do so in his upcoming project, Nazaria, as a producer. As per the complaint, Vidnyan claimed that he was first introduced to Palash through his ex-fiancee Smriti Mandhana‘s father.

The complainant elaborated that Palash had told him that after the film was released on OTT platforms, he can earn a profit of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh, and he also allegedly offered him a role in the movie. The duo had met twice post that, and Vidnyan allegedly gave Palak Rs 40 lakh as of March, 2025. However, the project was not completed, so Vidnyan asked Palash Muchhal to return his money, but received no response. He then approached the Sangli police and the officials are now conducting a preliminary probe.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palash Muchhal announced his next directorial recently, starring actor Shreyas Talpade. The shooting will commence soon.

