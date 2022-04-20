Palak Tiwari on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan, reveals why she was covering her face: ‘I was hiding from Shweta Tiwari’

Palak Tiwari opened up about being photographed with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, at a recent dinner. Palak, the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, said that the two are just friends, and that they weren’t even out alone, but were accompanied by others.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Palak said that she and Ibrahim talk occasionally, and said that she currently is in no mood to date anybody.

Asked about the pictures, she said, “No, no, it’s just friendship. In fact, it was all just conjecture. That’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it, because it was all very asinine in my head. We were out, we got papped, and it ends there. In fact, we were with a group of people, it wasn’t just us. But it got papped like that, because that’s the narrative people like the most.” They were, however, photographed in the same car.

She said that the reason she was covering her face in the photos wasn’t because she was hiding from the public, but because she was hiding from her mother. Palak had told her that she was stuck in traffic on her way back home, and knew that when the paparazzi took photos of her, her mother would see them and know that she’d been lied to. Palak added, “The thing is, I’ve hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not from anyone else.”

That being said, Palak described Ibrahim as a ‘very sweet guy’, but said that this is all that there is to their relationship. “We talk sometimes and that’s all. I’m very single. You check my phone right now there will be no message from any boy… I’ve realised boys are too much, and I don’t like boys only. So, now I’m in a phase where I’m like, ‘Hi, hello, be my friend and then stay there’.”

Palak, who is expected to make her acting debut with a supporting role in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, will reportedly also debut as a leading actress this year. She recently appeared in the hit Bijlee video, featuring Harrdy Sandhu. Ibrahim is currently assisting director Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and is expected to make his acting debut soon.