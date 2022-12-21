Palak Tiwari is enjoying the ‘Christmas mood’ with mother Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh. See here

Actor Palak Tiwari’s is in the holiday mood and she seems to be making the most out of it. The Bijlee Bijlee star uploaded a few pictures with her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, and younger brother Reyansh, enjoying the pre-Christmas festivities.

Palak, who rose to popularity after appearing in the Harrdy Sandhu music video, was seen posing with her mother and brother. The Christmas spirit was alive in the photos, thanks to the giant Christmas tree.

The young actor just wrote “Christmas mood” in the caption.

Check out Palak Tiwari’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

In November, Palak took to social media to wish her brother on his birthday and called him her “dil ki khushi” (Happiness of her heart).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

The caption read as, “Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and as infectious as yours and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment. I want you to only experience the good in people, I want you to remain the kind, conscientious man you already are my baby Cuppy. Lavu didi will always love you more than anyone in this world. Mere dil ki khushi.”

Palak is yet to make her Hindi film debut. It was earlier announced that she will be making her film debut with Rosie – The Saffron Chapter however, no further announcements have been made on that front.