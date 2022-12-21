scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Palak Tiwari is enjoying the ‘Christmas mood’ with mother Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh. See here

Actor Palak Tiwari uploaded delightful pictures with actor mother Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh.

Palak TiwariActor Palak Tiwari with mother Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh. (Photo: Instagram/palaktiwarii)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Palak Tiwari’s is in the holiday mood and she seems to be making the most out of it. The Bijlee Bijlee star uploaded a few pictures with her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, and younger brother Reyansh, enjoying the pre-Christmas festivities.

Palak, who rose to popularity after appearing in the Harrdy Sandhu music video, was seen posing with her mother and brother. The Christmas spirit was alive in the photos, thanks to the giant Christmas tree.

Also Read |Shweta Tiwari: ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage’

The young actor just wrote “Christmas mood” in the caption.

Check out Palak Tiwari’s post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

In November, Palak took to social media to wish her brother on his birthday and called him her “dil ki khushi” (Happiness of her heart).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

 

The caption read as, “Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and as infectious as yours and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment. I want you to only experience the good in people, I want you to remain the kind, conscientious man you already are my baby Cuppy. Lavu didi will always love you more than anyone in this world. Mere dil ki khushi.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Palak is yet to make her Hindi film debut. It was earlier announced that she will be making her film debut with Rosie – The Saffron Chapter however, no further announcements have been made on that front.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 07:10:04 pm
Next Story

British Sikh MP calls for independent bullying probe after Indian-origin doctor’s suicide

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Cirkus, Ranveer Singh
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh joins Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde for a ‘current laga’ performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close