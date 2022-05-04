Palak Tiwari says attention to her photos with Ibrahim Ali Khan made her ‘uncomfortable’: ‘I was a little taken aback’

Palak Tiwari became an internet sensation after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video “Bijlee Bijlee”. But with fame, also came the attention of the paparazzi. So, when Palak, who is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan at a Mumbai eatery, the rumour mill went into overdrive. In a recent chat, Palak said that this kind of attention to her life made her ‘uncomfortable’.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Palak said that this particular aspect of fame was quite new to her and she wasn’t expecting it. “This particular aspect is very new to me so that kind of did take me aback, I was like ‘Oh, people care that much’. I was like ‘Okay, I guess’. Because it’s not like I’ve not been seen with other people, I have but… I don’t know, I think it was new to me and I was a little taken aback and it made me a little uncomfortable,’ she said.

Palak Tiwari said that soon after the photos went viral, she realised that this was part and parcel of staying in the entertainment industry and whilst she did not welcome the attention, she has made peace with it. The star kid added, “I realise that it’s part and parcel of what I want to do and if it is, then so be it. Because I really want to do this job and I’ll take whatever comes my way but I will do this job.”

The photos that went viral had Ibrahim and Palak stepping out of a restaurant as the latter rushed to her car covering her face. In an earlier interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Palak had shared that she and Ibrahim are just friends, which is why she did not pay much heed to it. “It’s just friendship. In fact, it was all just conjecture. That’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it, because it was all very asinine in my head. We were out, we got papped, and it ends there. In fact, we were with a group of people, it wasn’t just us. But it got papped like that, because that’s the narrative people like the most,” she said.

Palak Tiwari was recently seen in the music video “Mangta Hai Kya” with Aditya Seal.