Amid legal troubles, Palaash Muchhal visits temples in Rajasthan; disables Instagram comments

Singer-composer Palaash Muchhal has landed in a controversy after a case was registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over alleged casteist remarks. Amid the ongoing legal row, the musician recently visited Rajasthan, where he visited several temples. Palaash has been sharing pictures from his temple visits on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila. Khatu Shyam Ji –Salasar Balaji – Jeevan Mata Ji.” The comments section on the post was disabled.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

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Vidnyan Mane accusses Palaash Muchhal of making casteist remarks

The allegations against Palaash have been made by Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend, Vidnyan Mane. Mane alleged that Palaash made casteist remarks against him.

As per the complaint, Palash had allegedly taken Rs 25 lakh from Mane for a film titled Nazariya. Mane had stepped in as an investor on the film. He was assured by Palash that the money would be returned upon the film’s release along with the profits, but, the film was never made. The matter escalated when Mane asked for his money back, and Palash allegedly refused. Mane has alleged that the confrontation where Palaash used caste-based slurs happened on November 22, 2025, which was a day before Palaash’s scheduled wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Palaash Muchhal claims the allegations are ‘false’

Previously, in January, Palaash had taken to social media that he had filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Mane and claimed that the allegations against him were “false.” He wrote, “A legal notice of defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana’s wedding called off

Palaash first landed in controversy after his wedding with Smriti was called off a day before it was scheduled. The pre-wedding festivities had already started for the same. At the time, it was said that the wedding would be postponed following the ill health of Smriti’s father. At the time, even Palaash was hospitalised.

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A few days after this, both Palaash and Smriti took to Instagram and announced that the wedding was called off, and they were moving on from this chapter of their lives.

Both Palassh and Smriti have stayed mum about the relatinship since then.