Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Sunny Deol presents Karan-Sahher in a quintessential love story

The trailer of Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is out. The film launches Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba and in the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, we see them fall in love and face conflict.

There is nothing about this film that we haven’t seen before but that’s usually the case with Bollywood romantic dramas. But what catches your attention is how action star Sunny Deol has handled this predictable boy-meets-girl love story. The Gadar actor has been a part of movies since 1983 but this is the third time he has taken up direction. Deol has earlier helmed Dillagi (1999) and Ghayal Once Again (2016).

As far as the actors are concerned, Karan Deol has a baby-face which is a little reminiscent of his uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol. Sahher Bambba has a calming presence on screen but it is yet to be seen if these newcomers have enough charisma to hold the entire film.

The promotions of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas are in full swing at the moment as the cast and director Sunny Deol are visiting various dance reality shows. Quite ironic for an actor who has always had two-left feet and accepted his shortcoming wholeheartedly. The audience has a soft spot for the Deols so it will be nice to see how Sunny presents his son in his very first film.

The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Super Sound Pvt Ltd.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas releases on September 20.