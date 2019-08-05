Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba promise a refreshing tale of first love

The teaser of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is finally here. The one-minute clip introduces the audience to Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, who are going to make their Bollywood debut with the Sunny directorial.

One cannot infer anything about the plot from the promo, apart from the fact that it is a romantic drama. There are beautifully shot scenic landscapes. Also, the lead actors seem to be into adventure sports.

However, in this day and age when nearly every interesting about the plot is revealed in the trailers and teasers, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a refreshing break from the monotony of all things familiar.

The clip was released with a one-liner which read, “From their ❤ to yours, dive into the magic & adventure of first love with the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas!”

Apart from the newcomers, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also features Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar in pivotal roles.

Talking about his son Karan Deol, Sunny Deol said, “It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen. I hope the audience appreciates him and showers the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas releases on September 20.