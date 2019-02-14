Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas posters: Sunny Deol introduces son Karan Deol and Saher Bamba

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Sunny Deol has shared the first look posters of son Karan Deol’s debut film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Also starring Saher Bamba, the romantic drama is directed by senior Deol and is produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd.

In the posters, we see the two lead actors in a loving embrace and experiencing love in the snow-capped mountains. Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, Deol tweeted, “For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! .Presenting to you #PalPal❤KePaas starring #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba.”

His other tweet reads, “An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart… #PalPal❤KePaas in cinemas on 19th July.#KaranDeol #SahherBambba @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a love story, has been shot across exotic locales of Manali. Deol has been sharing updates from the shoot of the film. This is his third directorial after Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again.

Talking about his son Karan, Sunny Deol earlier told PTI, “When I came in the industry, I was mentally prepared. I am sure he (Karan Deol) is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will release in theaters on July 19, 2019.