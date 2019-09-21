Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas leaked online by Tamilrockers

Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers. The film stars Sunny’s son Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba, Sachin Khedekar and Simone Singh among others.

Tamilrockers, like its name suggests, was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even Hollywood films. It regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition.

Despite a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has evoked negative critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a half star in her review. Shubhra wrote, “In the first half, the locations are the eye-ball grabbers. In the second, gabby family members, jealous boy-friends, plotting politicos, and sundry others show up. Coochie-coo-ing switches to melodrama, and it’s all stale and off-putting. The girl is just a tad better than the boy, but just a tad, and at the end, all you feel is dispirited: is this really 2019, and this a here-and-now love story?”

“Early on in the film, a character says: ‘stop, please stop’. You wish someone had listened,” she added.