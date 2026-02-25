‘Did we put it or not?’: Sriram Raghavan gives an ‘Andhadhun’ reply to Ikkis Pakistan disclaimer row, admits he wasn’t ‘personally happy’

When Agastya Nanda-Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Ikkis released on New Year’s Day, many viewers described it as “a love letter to peace.” However, some were taken aback by the disclaimer at the end of the film, which stated that Pakistanis are “not trustworthy” — a sentiment that felt ironic and at odds with the film’s narrative. Nearly two months later, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has responded to the controversy surrounding the disclaimer.

‘Have decided not to answer this’

Speaking to The Wire, the director said, “A lot of people asked me about the disclaimer at the end and I just decided not to talk about it. It is simply because there are some givens for me from A, B, C. The point is, what I thought the best answer would be is Andhadhun. We left the end with the thought — is he blind or not blind? Similarly, the disclaimer — did we put it or not? Let’s leave it at that.”