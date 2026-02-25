‘Did we put it or not?’: Sriram Raghavan gives an ‘Andhadhun’ reply to Ikkis Pakistan disclaimer row, admits he wasn’t ‘personally happy’

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan revealed that just as a music video was added to Badlapur at the producer (Dinesh Vijan)'s insistence — something he felt disrupted the film’s mood — a similar situation arose with Ikkis.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 25, 2026
Ikkis, Srirram RaghavanSriram Raghavan talks about anti-Pakistan disclaimer in Ikkis. (Photo: IMDb/Sriram Raghavan/Instagram)
When Agastya Nanda-Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Ikkis released on New Year’s Day, many viewers described it as “a love letter to peace.” However, some were taken aback by the disclaimer at the end of the film, which stated that Pakistanis are “not trustworthy” — a sentiment that felt ironic and at odds with the film’s narrative. Nearly two months later, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has responded to the controversy surrounding the disclaimer.

‘Have decided not to answer this’

Speaking to The Wire, the director said, “A lot of people asked me about the disclaimer at the end and I just decided not to talk about it. It is simply because there are some givens for me from A, B, C. The point is, what I thought the best answer would be is Andhadhun. We left the end with the thought — is he blind or not blind? Similarly, the disclaimer — did we put it or not? Let’s leave it at that.”

‘Producer insisted it’

Raghavan explained that certain decisions were beyond his control, even though he directed the project.

“I don’t know if people have seen my film Badlapur. At the end, there is a music video which completely negates what the film is building towards. It disrupts the mood by inserting that song. It was at the producer’s insistence. This film is also with the same producer. He is a superb guy — he let me make this film and really supported me. But the disclaimer was not something I was personally happy with.”

Both Badlapur and Ikkis are made under Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films, famously known for the Stree franchise.

What the film’s disclaimer stated

The film concludes on a tender note, with Jaideep (playing Pakistani soldier) laughing at his general’s question about divulging confidential information about India. Immediately after, a disclaimer appears on screen, stating: “The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan’s armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens. In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens, we must always remain alert and prepared. Jai Hind.”

Ikkis box office collection

Despite earning positive reviews, Ikkis underperformed at the box office, collecting Rs 41.65 crore in its lifetime run. The film also marked the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra and was released posthumously.

