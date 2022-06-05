Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq still taking legal action against Karan Johar, T-Series for ‘stealing’ his song: ‘It belongs to me and I’ll get it back’

Pakistani singer and politician Abrar Ul Haq has assured his fans that he is still taking legal action against Karan Johar and T-Series for allegedly stealing his song “Nach Punjaban” for upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo features a revamped version of the song, called “The Punjaabban”.

“The Punjaabban” first appeared briefly in the trailer, and prompted Abrar Ul Haq to tweet to claim that he has not sold his song to anyone and will approach courts against Johar. In response, T-Series said it had “legally acquired” the rights to the song and it is also available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel.

“All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents,” the statement continued.

In a new video shared on social media platforms, Ul Haq said, “A lot of fans have been asking me “why didn’t you go to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song “Nach Punjaban”?’. The answer is, yes I am going to the court, don’t worry.”

He tagged the Twitter handles of Johar, his production company Dharma Productions, and T-Series and also used the hashtag #StopStealingOurSongs.

He added that merely giving credit is not enough as he never sold the song and didn’t give anybody rights to use it. “It belongs to me and I’ll get it back, God willing, and I’m coming to the court. See you there,” he added.

The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is a joint production between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. It is set to release on June 24, 2022.