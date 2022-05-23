Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq accuses Karan Johar’s production Jugjugg Jeeyo of illegally using his song, threatens legal action: ‘This is my 6th song being copied’

Pakistani politician and singer Abrar Ul Haq has accused producer-filmmaker Karan Johar of stealing his song “Nach Punjaban” in the upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. Abrar took to Twitter to claim he has not sold his song “Nach Punjaban” and “producers like Karan Johar” should not copy songs. He also threatened legal action to claim damages.

Abrar also said this is the sixth time his song has been copied, though he did not make it clear whether he is specifcally referring to Karan Johar or Bollywood in general.

His tweet read ,”I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

In the recently released trailer for Jugjugg Jeeyo, the song “Nach Punjaban” appears at one point.

The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is a joint production between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Introducing the film, Johar had earlier mentioned how Jugjugg Jeeyo is a “family reunion you can’t miss.” He said the film is “filled with surprises, emotions and a whole lot of drama.”

Jugjugg Jeeyo is set to release on June 24, 2022.