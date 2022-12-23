scorecardresearch
Fawad Khan’s The Legend Of Maula Jatt to release in India on December 30: report

The Fawad Khan starrer Pakistani film. The Legend Of Maula Jatt, will release in India on December 30.

fawad khanThe Legend Of Maula Jatt will release in India on December 30.

The Fawad Khan starrer, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, which was earlier scheduled to release in India on December 23 has been pushed to December 30. The much anticipated Pakistani film featured seasoned actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik. 

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt will be released in India on December 30, 2022. It’ll be the last major release to hit Indian screens. It was released in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world on October 13, 2022.”

The report also suggested that the film will have a limited release in the Delhi-NCR and Punjab region. “Zee Studios is mainly looking at releasing The Legend Of Maula Jatt in Delhi-NCR and Punjab. This is because it’s a Punjabi film and will have the maximum chance in the Northern belt. A clear decision on this aspect will be taken later on.”

The Legend Of Maula Jatt has grossed more than Rs. 200 crore worldwide and the source also explained the reason behind pushing the release date to December 30. “On December 23, it would have faced competition from Cirkus. Next week, there’s only the Hindi version of HIT: The Second Case releasing and it’s not a strong competition. If The Legend Of Maula Jatt works, it can have a healthy run till the release of Pathaan,” they said.

The film is touted to be a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic Maula Jatt. The film is helmed by Bilal Lashari and the director had earlier told Deadline, “We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world.”

