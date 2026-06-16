Pakistani director heaps praises on Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘Deeply emotional’

Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period romance that serves as both a memorial and redemption of Partition. It’s triggered an emotional response among many, particularly those whose ancestors migrated to India from Pakistan during the tragedy. Even viewers from across the border are now responding to the Partition messaging in the film, including Pakistani filmmakers.

Pakistani filmmaker lauds Main Vaapas Aaunga

Renowned feature and ad film director Umar Nasir Ali, who produces movies under his banner Num Films, took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share a note on Main Vaapas Aaunga, heaping praises on the Imtiaz Ali directorial. “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a beautiful and deeply emotional film, one that stays with you long after it ends,” wrote the director in the caption.