Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas trolled for praising Jab Harry Met Sejal

Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas became a target of trolls after praising Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas became a target of trolls after praising Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Irrfan Khan’s co-star in Hindi Medium Saba Qamar and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who featured in films like Creature 3D and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, became a target of trolls after praising Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. It so happened that Saba watched Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal and took to social media to express her views about the film. She praised the film’s stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Imran Abbas then commented on the very post, calling it ‘like paintings in motion’ but they would have never thought that they were inviting trolls with this post and comment.

Saba Qamar posted, “I watched Jab Harry Met Sejal and I am in love with it, no matter what the reviews are. The characters, their emotions and the entire feel of the movie was so pure and close to reality, it makes your heart melt. SRK and Anushka Sharma were phenomenal and shared an amazing chemistry! There is beauty even in broken and incomplete souls. I didn’t just watch the movie, I lived it. Keep on making movies for people like me and keep surprising us with your amazing talent. Imtiaz Ali you’ve done an exceptional job. Just love your perceptions, the way you write, direct, and execute. I can watch this film over and over again. I still don’t think I have praised you enough, just want to say tussi la jawab ho! @imtiazaliofficial @iamsrk @anushkasharma @jabharry_metsejal @jabharrymetsejalthefilm.”

On this the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Imran Abbas worte, “Very ture! Loving this film. Imtiaz Ali’s film are like paintings in motion. And art is not undertandable to everyone yet it’s selfexplanatory to those who have the taste for it.”

Well, that was a heavy statement by Imran and thus the trolling began!

See Saba Qamar And Imran Abbas’s post for Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal:

The post is flooded with comments and here are a few of it. “No doubt SRK and Anushka have given good performances, but, the movie was a drag. It sent me to sleep in portions. The locales were excellent, good cinematography, but a flawed story. I wonder how SRK agreed to act in such a third grade movie. A lot more was expected from Imtiaz Ali, but he disappointed. Individual scenes were good accompanied by good acting, but overall effect just wasn’t there,” read a comment, while the other was, “@imranabbas.official please stop supporting such a flop film and @sabaqamarzaman just because she is your friend doesn’t mean that you will support her blindly.”

Well, here are a few more..

Also see what Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali posted:

Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali too read the mixed reviews the film has received.

