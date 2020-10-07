Pakistan to purchase, preserve Dilip Kumar’s house in Peshawar

Dilip Kumar's house in Peshawar will be converted into a museum. (Photo: Express Archive)

The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase house of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in Peshawar and will convert it into a museum to preserve it in its original shape.

In a video message, Kamran Bangash, the Special Assistant on Information to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has said that the district administration Peshawar has imposed section IV today banning sale and purchase of the four Marla ancestral house of Dilip Kumar in Mohallah Khudadadad Qiassa Khwani Bazar.

Bangash said in the first phase the house will be purchased for which funds have been arranged. In the second phase, the house will be renovated and rehabilitated to its original shape.

He said under the Peshawar Revival plan, the house of Dilip Kumar will be converted into a museum and preserved.

Read | Pakistan’s provincial KP government to buy ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar | Saira Banu on Pak government’s move to conserve Dilip Kumar’s home: I hope this time the dream comes true | When Dilip Kumar shared memories of his ancestral house and childhood | Bollywood’s Pak Connection: Not just Dilip Kumar, many Hindi stars had their origins across the border

“It will be open to general public to highlight the rich history of the historic Peshawar city and contribution of Dilip Kumar in showbiz in the India film industry,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.