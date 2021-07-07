Pakistan remembers Dilip Kumar: PM Imran Khan pays tribute, media on actor’s emotional connect with country

The late Dilip Kumar was a figure revered across borders. Born in Pakistan’s Peshawar, the legendary actor was not only beloved of the Indian masses, but was looked up by Pakistanis as well. Mohammad Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar on December 11, 1922. He moved to Mumbai with his family in the 1930s, and had been living in the Maximum City till he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

The former house of Dilip Kumar, called ‘House of Dilip Kumar,’ was converted into a national heritage monument by then Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It is located in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar of Peshawar. In 1988, the late artiste reportedly kissed the soil emotionally as he returned to visit his home. Nine years later, Kumar was honoured with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour of Pakistan, for his contribution to the field of arts.

#DilipKumar‘s sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Dilip Kumar’s haveli in Peshawar

Last year, after hearing that the Pakistani government has plans to restore his ancestral home, the actor had shared fond memories of growing up in the house amid the chatter of numerous relatives. A tweet from his official handle read, “I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter.”

The actor also mentioned his ‘beautiful’ mother and wrote, “My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face.” “Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khawani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide-eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles,” he added.

Pak PM Imran Khan condoles Dilip Kumar’s death

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday condoled the death of Indian cinema icon Dilip Kumar, saying he can never forget his generosity in helping to raise funds for a trust to set up cancer hospitals in his mother’s memory.

“Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when (the) project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise (the) first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” he said.

Pak media pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Meanwhile, the Pakistani media has extensively covered the death of India’s ‘first method actor.’ Publications like Dawn and Geo TV have shared articles on the passing away of the screen legend. The latter shared an article on how Kumar was the ‘one man who could bring India and Pakistan together.’ It also mentions a secret visit that Kumar had paid to Pakistan, apparently, in order to reunite Hindus and Muslims. “Dilip Kumar Saab visited Pakistan twice secretly to bring Hindus and Muslims together. I have disclosed it in my book (Neither a Hawk nor a Dove) as well,” Geo TV quoted former foreign minister of Pakistan, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, as saying.

Pakistan’s celebrated cricketer Shahid Afridi mourned the death of the icon and tweeted, “Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return. A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib’s fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar.”

Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 am on Wednesday due to prolonged illness. He was 98. His funeral will take place at 5 pm in Mumbai.